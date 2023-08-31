Mahesh Jayaraman, MD, Becomes 28th President of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS)

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahesh Jayaraman, MD, an interventional neuroradiologist at Rhode Island Hospital who has led national efforts to improve stroke systems of care, has been named the 2023 president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), the leading scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery.

As president, Dr. Jayaraman will lead SNIS in all its endeavors to enhance the field. Together SNIS members work to promote research, standard-setting, education and advocacy regarding diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck. With more than 1,000 members worldwide, the society is committed to providing the highest quality of patient care through these minimally invasive procedures. "SNIS and its members dedicate themselves to pursuing excellence in the growing specialty of neurointervention," said Dr. Jayaraman. "I am honored to collaborate with neurointerventionalists around the globe to learn and innovate, all to ensure our patients receive the best treatment and outcomes. We look forward to an exciting year of partnership and opportunity."

Dr. Jayaraman's work has been published in more than 150 peer-reviewed journal articles, books and book chapters. His clinical and research interests include improving outcomes of stroke patients, especially those with emergent large vessel occlusion. He is also a Professor of Diagnostic Imaging, Neurology and Neurosurgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and the Director of the Neurovascular Center at Rhode Island Hospital.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Jayaraman has helped lead the SNIS effort to update stroke protocols across the nation through the association's Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign. These policy changes help ensure that patients experiencing a severe stroke are transported directly to a Level 1 stroke center by EMS personnel. He championed this work in Rhode Island, resulting in statewide policy changes in 2016. To date, roughly 40 states have regional or state-wide severity-based triage and transport protocols.

Johanna T. Fifi, MD, an interventional neurologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, is now president-elect of SNIS, and Guilherme Dabus, MD, an interventional neuroradiologist at the Miami Neuroscience Institute – Baptist Health, was elected vice president.

Additional 2023 board members are:

Treasurer: Justin F. Fraser , MD, University of Kentucky, Lexington , KY

, MD, , KY Secretary: Peter Kan , MD, UTMB, Galveston, TX

, MD, UTMB, Education Chair: Jeremy J. Heit , MD, PhD, Stanford University , Stanford, CA

, MD, PhD, , Member-at-Large: Neuroradiology: Matthew Amans , MD, University of California, San Francisco , CA

, MD, , CA Member-at-Large: Neurosurgery: Vitor Mendes Pereira , MD, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

, MD, Hospital, Member-at-Large: Neurology: Edgar Samaniego , MD, University of Iowa , Iowa City, IA

, MD, , Immediate Past President: J Mocco, MD, Mount Sinai, New York , NY

, NY Second Past President: Michael Chen , MD, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

, MD, Medical Center, Audit Committee Chair: Jonathan Grossberg , MD, MBA, Emory University , Atlanta, GA

, MD, MBA, , Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair: Jenny Tsai , MD, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

, MD, Cleveland Clinic, Governance Committee Chair: Michael Froehler , MD, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

The SNIS Board of Directors will continue to advance the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through initiatives such as the SNIS Foundation, the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign and the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS). For more information on SNIS' Board of Directors, visit www.snisonline.org/board.

About the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on Twitter (@SNISinfo) and Facebook (@SNISOnline).

