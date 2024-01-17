MahiMarkets introduces its latest product, MFXTradeHaven

News provided by

MahiMarkets

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MFXTradeHaven: Pioneering solutions for growing brokers 

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the financial brokerage industry continues to mature, smaller A-book and B-book brokers face a myriad of challenges.

A-book brokers are finding commissions under pressure, making it all the more painful to be passing on the spread in their flow. However, as the B-bookers know, the limited offset in smaller volumes makes for uncomfortable Sharpe ratios with volatile cash flows. Both face costly connectivity and hedging solutions.

In response to these industry pain points, MahiMarkets is proud to introduce MFXTradeHaven – a revolutionary one-stop trading solution designed exclusively for ambitious brokers handling monthly volumes of less than approximately $5 billion. Users can now reduce their hedging costs, streamline their pricing, risk management, and bridging technology requirements, all with access to detailed trading analytics at an affordable monthly fee.

This latest package is a small but mighty version of bigger sister MFX Compass, which brokers use at scale. It still grants users access to a range of benefits and features, including:

Optimised Flow Management:

MFXTradeHaven leverages cutting-edge technology and methods to categorise and cleanse flow efficiently, ensuring that even smaller brokers with limited flow can benefit from advanced strategies.

Cost-Effective Hedging:

Users of MFXTradeHaven have access to a specially crafted dark pool, allowing trades to be matched with other 'residents' backed by MFXTradeHaven's specially selected partners. This allows smaller B-book brokers to enjoy the benefits of efficient hedging without breaking the bank.

Comprehensive Multi-Tenant Trading Package:

MFXTradeHaven offers a comprehensive package with excellent pricing, execution, risk management, and bridging technology – all in one streamlined solution hosted in one multi-tenant environment with automatic failovers. This integrated approach ensures that brokers can focus on growth without the burden of managing multiple tools.

Revenue Boosting Strategies:

MFXTradeHaven members gain access to strategies that can help them achieve an additional revenue stream of $10-20 per million and a host of other cost savings.

Competitive Monthly Fees:

With monthly fees starting from $15,000, MFXTradeHaven provides cost-effective access to powerful tools and strategies.

Robust Protection Measures:

Our platform has robust protection measures, safeguarding businesses from coordinated trading and unforeseen risks.

Risk management:

Intelligent hedgers using highly optimised signal information refine the approach much faster than humans, ensuring efficient and effective hedging.

Advanced Bridging Technology:

Access an advanced ultra-low latency connectivity bridge.

Co-founder and Co-CEO Susan Cooney proudly welcomes the new addition to the MahiMarkets product suite, saying, " We are fully aware of the challenges retail brokers face as the retail user becomes more sophisticated. We created MFXTradeHaven because we believe everyone should have access to the protective tools, advanced pricing, and risk management methods that genuinely make a difference in revenue and reduce the barrier to entry. Dark pools are common in the institutional space, so we are excited about bringing this benefit to retail brokers. "

About MahiMarkets
Established in 2010, MahiMarkets combines extensive trading knowledge and robust engineering to provide technology solutions for various market participants across asset classes. Clients can implement and utilise sophisticated signal-driven software to craft their rates, protect their business from arbitrage and manage risk effectively, driving PnL and lowering costs.

For more information on MFXTradeHaven go to https://tradehaven.mahimarkets.com/

For media information, please contact:

MahiMarkets
E: [email protected]
T: +44 (0)203 397 1825

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047423/4058001/MahiMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MahiMarkets

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.