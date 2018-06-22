Mahindra Automotive North America Continues Investment In Detroit Urban Farming With $127,000 In Grants To Eight Local Non-Profits

DETROIT, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its fourth year, the Mahindra Urban Agriculture Grant Program disbursed $127,000 in funding and equipment to eight southeast Michigan non-profits in support of sustainable farming and gardening.

Since the program's inception in 2015, Mahindra has donated more than $425,000 in cash and farm equipment to 13 organizations who have grown and distributed to Detroit residents more than a million pounds of fresh food.