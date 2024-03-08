Mahisha Dellinger, Celebrated Hair Care Mogul, Shakes Up Beverage Industry with Huzzy Smart Sips

Launching on International Women's Day, the Innovative Beverage Line Encourages Women to Stop Letting Alcohol FUZZ Them Up and Supports Mental Health Initiatives

FRISCO, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the visionary leadership of entrepreneur Mahisha Dellinger, Huzzy Smart Sips is thrilled to unveil its innovative line of beverages today on International Women's Day, aligning with Women's History Month. This launch not only celebrates the empowerment of women through a mindful approach to drinking but also underscores a commitment to social responsibility by supporting the Sad Girls Club, a leading mental health organization, with the aim of providing 1000 Huzzies with access to mental health support this year, alongside a pledge to donate 1% of all Huzzy purchases to support the organization's vital work.

From Beauty to Beverage: Mahisha Dellinger’s Journey Unfolds with Huzzy Smart Sips, a pioneering non-alcoholic drink launching on International Women’s Day. Transitioning from the hair care industry to revolutionizing beverages, Dellinger empowers women to choose clarity over ‘fuzz’, supporting mental health with every sip. This innovative launch is more than a drink; it’s a movement towards health and empowerment. Huzzy Smart Sips, where every sip is a step towards a healthier, empowered you.

Offering a premium range of non-alcoholic beverages known as "the buzz without the fuzz," Huzzy Smart Sips appeals to the modern woman's preference for sophisticated, health-conscious alternatives, all at a thoughtful price point of $5.99 for singles, with case packs of 4 priced at $19.99. The line features unique flavors designed to cater to diverse palates, including Berry Banger Margarita, Spill The Tea-Long Island, Pow Wow Moscow, Golden Elixir Whiskey Fixer, Honey Pop Lemon Drop, and Siesta Sipper Sangria. These beverages are carefully crafted from natural ingredients celebrated for their health benefits, blending organic teas, fruit extracts, antioxidants, adaptogens, and nootropics like passion flower & lion's mane extract. In Huzzy's commitment to health and wellness, the brand has purposely designed the beverage without ashwagandha due to its harmful effects on the liver and gut. This concoction ensures each sip is not only delightful but also enriches the body and mind.

The vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, low carb, low calorie, zero refined sugar, and caffeine-free drinks are ingeniously designed to still offer a buzz thanks to adaptogens and nootropics, ensuring consumers can enjoy the lively essence of traditional cocktails without the risk of a hangover.

Mahisha Dellinger, CEO and Founder, articulates the brand ethos, stating, "Our debut on such a significant day underscores our dedication to uplifting women and supporting their mental health. Huzzy Smart Sips embodies a lifestyle choice that prioritizes health, wellness, joy, and social responsibility. It's our mission to provide a celebratory experience that aligns with sober living, offering a guilt-free alternative to alcohol while making a meaningful impact on the community, all within an accessible price range."

Huzzy Smart Sips is now available for purchase exclusively online, marking the beginning of a new era in mindful celebration and community support. Discover more about the brand and its innovative range of beverages by visiting www.huzzysmartsips.com.

Huzzy Smart Sips, founded by Mahisha Dellinger, stands at the forefront of the sober living movement, offering a selection of premium non-alcoholic beverages that blend taste with health and empowerment. Through innovative products and philanthropy, Huzzy Smart Sips champions a lifestyle that celebrates wellness, empowerment, and "the buzz without the fuzz," setting a new standard in the beverage industry while supporting mental health initiatives for a brighter, more inclusive future.

