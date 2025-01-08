MAHLE to sell US engineering services business

Acquisition of MAHLE Powertrain (MPT) USA by the Dumarey Group

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive supplier MAHLE plans to sell its MAHLE Powertrain (MPT) US engineering services business, MAHLE Powertrain LLC, to the Dumarey Group. Both parties have signed a contract to this effect at the end of 2024. The transaction includes the MPT facilities in Plymouth, Mich., with currently around 70 employees, providing testing and engineering services to U.S. customers. Closing is expected in Q1/2025.

MAHLE Powertrain (MPT) USA is based in Plymouth, Michigan.

The MAHLE Powertrain branches and their locations outside the USA are not part of the sale and will continue their business from five dedicated facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany and China, fully integrated in the MAHLE Group's R&D network.

MAHLE Powertrain is the engineering services subsidiary of the MAHLE Group providing engineering and consultancy services for the design, testing, development, calibration and integration of electrified powertrain systems and hybridized internal combustion engines. The decision to sell the U.S. branch is a result of an ongoing review of the long-term strategic positioning of MAHLE.

The engineering services market in the U.S. is highly competitive with consolidation of the business to be expected. Due to the small size and small market share of MPT USA, MAHLE sees bigger opportunities for the future growth of this business outside the group.

"With the Dumarey Group we have found a buyer with a strong U.S. focus and corresponding dedicated growth strategy for this market that will be able to lead the business outside the MAHLE Group into a successful future," said Dr. Marco Warth, Vice President of MAHLE Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering.

The Dumarey Group (formerly known as PUNCH Group) is a Belgium-based independent supplier for the development, integration and manufacture of competitive powertrain solutions.

"Acquiring MAHLE Powertrain USA marks a significant milestone in our strategy and reaffirms our long-standing connection with the United States," said Pierpaolo Antonioli, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Dumarey Group. "This step strengthens our commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers, while honoring the deep heritage and shared cooperation with U.S. companies over the years."

