Mahoney Environmental Announces Acquisition of Green Oil, LLC

The December 2017 acquisition of this recycling company is a strong fit into the Mahoney Environmental strategy to grow our reach in the direct servicing of our customers for used cooking oil collection, grease trap maintenance, plumbing, recycling and other back-of-the-house service needs of our customers. Through purchasing Green Dining, Mahoney Environmental will continue to expand these services nationally and solidify its spot as one of the nation's top licensed recyclers in the United States.

"This acquisition will continue to move us west and contribute to Mahoney growth in self-service coverage, now at 31 states. Green Dining is all about the customer experience and creating a personal relationship in its local market with each customer. Just like Mahoney, they are committed to integrity and transparency to create trust in the partnership with each of their customers. We will continue to use that common interest to support each establishment and provide the most reliable and cost effective back-of-the-house solutions," states Vito DiPietra, VP of West Operations - Mahoney Environmental. "Green Dining employees will join Mahoney as part of the Arizona team."

About Mahoney Environmental

Mahoney Environmental is a licensed EPA recycler and a leader in used cooking oil collection and recycling. They engineer the most reliable equipment to make back-of-the-house food service operations more efficient and provide the highest level of service. Mahoney Environmental also provides grease trap services to food service operators nationwide, servicing national and regional chains, as well as independent restaurants throughout the United States. Fresh oil programs in select markets are also available through Mahoney Environmental.

Since 1953, Mahoney Environmental has been recycling used cooking oil, grease trap material, and other waste products into materials that are sustainably transformed into products such as animal feed and alternative biofuels. Visit www.mahoneyes.com to learn more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mahoney-environmental-announces-acquisition-of-green-oil-llc-300631224.html

SOURCE Mahoney Environmental

Related Links

http://www.mahoneyes.com

