Mahoney Environmental Names Laura Nortamo Vice President, Finance

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahoney Environmental today announced that Laura Nortamo will join the company as Vice President, Finance, effective September 1, 2026. Nortamo will also join Mahoney's Leadership Team and will report to Dave Kimball, President and CEO. She succeeds Teija Pajamo.

"Laura brings a rare combination of financial rigor, operational insight, and change leadership to this role," said Dave Kimball, President and CEO of Mahoney Environmental. "Her track record of building high-performing finance functions will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our position as the premier back-of-house service provider for the food service industry."

Nortamo joins Mahoney from Neste, where she has served as Head of Global Financial Services since 2022. In that role, she established a Center of Excellence, centralized Accounts Payable and General Ledger operations, and led company-wide ERP system enhancements.

Prior to Neste, Nortamo spent 10 years in audit and compliance services at KPMG, followed by more than a decade leading finance departments across the oil & gas, pharmaceutical distribution and wholesale, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing industries. She is known for her expertise in process optimization, change management, and digital tool implementation.

Nortamo will be based in Woodridge, Illinois.

About Mahoney Environmental

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental has spent over seven decades helping food service companies transform used cooking oil and other waste products into valuable materials. The company manages the entire recycling process, from equipment installation and collection to processing and finished product delivery, enabling nearly 100% material recovery at all facilities.

Mahoney serves food service operators nationwide, from major restaurant chains to independent establishments and airport concessions. In 2020, Mahoney Environmental was acquired by Neste (HEL: NESTE), strengthening the global supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel SAF) and renewable diesel production. Mahoney is a licensed EPA and ISCC Certified recycler committed to being the premier back-of-house service provider for the food service industry while working toward a safer planet for future generations.

SOURCE Mahoney Environmental