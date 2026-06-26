Mahoney Environmental's Grease Theft Rewards Program Spurs Operator Reports, Resulting in Three Arrests

WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahoney Environmental, a leading used cooking oil (UCO) collection and recycling company, today recognized three food service operators whose quick reporting helped law enforcement arrest UCO thieves at two locations in Louisville, KY, and one in Fort Mill, SC.

Louisville, KY: Two Incidents, Two Arrests

Rob Carter and his brother Ken, owners of Ken Bowl and Dixie Bowl in Louisville, assisted in two separate UCO theft cases in early 2026. In February, Rob reported a theft at Ken Bowl to Louisville police; after a two-and-a-half-month investigation, the offenders were arrested. In March, a relative working on-site spotted an old ambulance backing up to the Mahoney UCO container. The vehicle was disabled and both the ambulance and the stolen UCO were seized. Each location will receive a check through Mahoney's Grease Theft Rewards Program.

Fort Mill, SC: Quick Action Catches Repeat Offender

On June 8, 2026, Brad Hartley, owner of Wing King Café in Fort Mill, SC, was alerted to a UCO theft from his Mahoney container and immediately contacted police. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver. Two full tanks of oil were stolen in the incident. The same vehicle had visited his location a month prior, leaving behind a container leak that cost Hartley nearly $2,000 to clean up. Mahoney Environmental will be recognizing Hartley with a check for his swift response and partnership in addressing the area's Grease Theft.

About Mahoney Environmental's Grease Theft Rewards Program

Mahoney Environmental's dedicated Theft Prevention Team works closely with law enforcement and customers to identify and prosecute UCO thieves.

All customers are eligible for cash rewards for information leading to arrest and conviction and the rewards vary between a misdemeanor or felony conviction. Rewards are granted per vehicle.

To report a theft or learn more, visit the Mahoney Environmental Grease Theft Rewards Program.

About Mahoney Environmental

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental helps food service operators nationwide recycle used cooking oil, enabling nearly 100% material recovery at all facilities. In 2020, Neste (HEL: NESTE) acquired Mahoney Environmental, strengthening the global supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production.

Mahoney is a licensed EPA and ISCC Certified recycler committed to creating a safer planet for future generations.

SOURCE Mahoney Environmental