Mahoney Environmental Welcomes AJ Nusbaum as West Coast Sales Manager

WOODRIDGE, Ill., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahoney Environmental, a leading used cooking oil (UCO) collection and recycling company, today announced that AJ Nusbaum has joined the team as Sales Manager for its West Coast Territory, strengthening the company's presence in one of its fastest-growing regions.

Nusbaum brings nearly 20 years of business development and sales leadership experience in the food service and retail industries. She has successfully managed multi-state territories across the Western United States, building a reputation for strategic account growth, customer acquisition, and long-term client partnerships built on trust and consistency.

Before joining Mahoney Environmental, Nusbaum held sales leadership roles at See's Candies, Blue Tiger Coffee, and DIRECTV for Business NFL Sunday Ticket, where she repeatedly drove strong revenue growth and expanded key accounts. Known for her relationship-driven approach, she brings a consultative, hands-on style that helps organizations achieve sustainable, lasting growth.

"AJ's experience building lasting client relationships across diverse industries makes her a natural fit for our West Coast Sales Team," said Beau Mega, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Mahoney Environmental. "Her consultative approach and proven ability to grow key accounts will be a tremendous asset as we continue expanding our footprint across the region."

Outside the office, Nusbaum performs standup comedy, remains a loyal (if long-suffering) fan of San Diego's sports teams, and has appeared on several reality television shows.

About Mahoney Environmental

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental has spent over seven decades helping food service companies transform used cooking oil and other waste products into valuable materials. The company manages the entire recycling process, from equipment installation and collection to processing and finished product delivery, enabling nearly 100% material recovery at all facilities.

Mahoney serves food service operators nationwide, from major restaurant chains to independent establishments and airport concessions. In 2020, Mahoney Environmental was acquired by Neste (HEL: NESTE), strengthening the global supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production. Mahoney is a licensed EPA and ISCC Certified recycler committed to being the premier back-of-house service provider for the food service industry while working toward a safer planet for future generations.

SOURCE Mahoney Environmental