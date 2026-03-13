Mahoney Environmental Announces Retirement of Tim Zak and Promotion of Beau Mega

WOODRIDGE, Ill., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahoney Environmental today announced that Tim Zak, SVP of Sales and Marketing, will retire effective April 6, 2026, after 12 years of distinguished service. Succeeding him in the role is Beau Mega, who has been promoted from VP of National Sales, Fresh Oil, and Marketing.

"Tim has been an invaluable part of Mahoney Environmental's growth and success over the past 12 years," said Dave Kimball, CEO and President, Mahoney Environmental. "His leadership, vision, and dedication to our customers have helped shape the company we are today. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best."

During his tenure, Zak played a central role in expanding Mahoney Environmental's sales operations and building strong customer relationships across the company's service areas. His strategic leadership of the Sales and Marketing teams drove significant growth and solidified the company's reputation.

Beau Mega brings deep institutional knowledge and a proven track record to his new role. Having joined Mahoney Environmental in 2005, Mega has held a variety of positions over his 20-year tenure, most recently serving as VP of National Sales, Fresh Oil, and Marketing. His comprehensive understanding of the business positions him well to lead the team.

"I am honored to step into this role and build on the strong foundation Tim established," said Mega. "I look forward to continuing to serve our customers and partners, and to working with our talented team to drive Mahoney Environmental's next chapter."

The transition is underway, with Zak providing consulting support through his exit. Mahoney Environmental remains dedicated to ensuring customers and partners experience the same high level of service and support.

About Mahoney Environmental

Founded in 1953, Mahoney Environmental helps food service operators transform used cooking oil and other waste products. They manage the entire used cooking oil collection and recycling process from equipment installation to processing and finished product delivery, enabling nearly 100% material recovery at all facilities.

Mahoney serves food service operators nationwide, from major restaurant chains to independent establishments and airport concessions. In 2020, Neste (HEL: NESTE) acquired Mahoney Environmental, strengthening the global supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production.

Finally, Mahoney is a licensed EPA and ISCC Certified recycler committed to being the premier back-of-house service provider. While striving to create a safer planet for future generations.

