MAI Construction, Inc. Completes New Learning Lab for Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA

As Gary Matushita, Vice President of Operations for the Computer History Museum noted, the museum remained open to the public during the project. This required a great deal of coordination and teamwork between the contractors, the museum staff and the various teams from MAI Construction who were working on the learning lab.

Barry Paxton, Vice President of MAI Construction, noted that his company made a number of dramatic changes to convert the space from a hollowed-out shell to a fully functioning, interactive environment.

"The ceiling was probably the highlight of this project," he noted, adding that it involved using a new product which was recently released by the 3Form company.

"The coordination was very difficult. They actually had to lay the entire ceiling out on the floor, frame it out and then lift it directly up. This required having all the infrastructure in place, as well as the fire sprinklers and other mechanicals, so it was a process that took several weeks to complete."

The learning lab is already getting rave reviews from staff members at the museum. As Lauren Silver, Vice President of Education for the Computer History Museum noted, the unique and flexible new space also complements the feeling and aesthetic of the rest of the museum.

About the Computer History Museum:

The Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, is a nonprofit organization with a four-decade history as the world's leading institution exploring the history of computing and its ongoing impact on society. The Museum is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of computer history and is home to the largest international collection of computing artifacts in the world, encompassing computer hardware, software, documentation, ephemera, photographs and moving images. For more information visit computerhistory.org.

About MAI Construction, Inc.:

MAI Construction, Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the complex needs of commercial construction projects within the Life Science, Office, Technology, and Education markets. Specializing in high end, fast track, and phased tenant improvements, their clients can be assured of a successful project, financially and per schedule. Their dedicated and experienced project team takes pride in knowing every detail from conception to completion. For more information, please visit http://maiconst.com/.

