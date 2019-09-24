MAI Construction, Inc. Finishes Major Renovation at the Coupa Software World Headquarters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAI Construction, Inc., a Bay Area commercial general contracting company, is pleased to announce that they have just completed a major renovation of Coupa Software's world headquarters in San Mateo, California.

To read more about the extensive project, please visit https://maiconst.com/mai-construction-completes-coupa-hq-renovation/.

As Ken Holman, MAI's project manager for Coupa noted, the project involved designing and rebuilding 10,000 square feet of interior space, which took four months to complete from initial design to final commissioning.

"Because of the sensitive position the San Mateo office occupies for Coupa, it was decided that the renovation would occur alongside regular business operations," Holman noted, adding that through consultation with Coupa, MAI Construction, Inc. created a design/build plan which would minimize impact on both the building's occupants and renovation functions as much as possible.

The extensive project included a full update of the lobby and elevator area, along with a custom reception desk. The restrooms on all five floors were also upgraded, along with the employee break areas. The data center inside Coupa was transformed into an employee lounge that includes bespoke interior accent walls and custom carpeting.

The meeting spaces and customer areas were also transformed, and now feature new ceilings, lights and customized polished concrete floors that include the Coupa Software logo.

"The Coupa Software corporate headquarters remodel is just the latest addition to MAI Construction's portfolio of successful projects," Holman said.

"Our client-centered approach marries the vision and goals of our clients with the best available planning and delivery practices on every project, allowing us the flexibility to create spaces which look beautiful and meet our clients' diverse needs."

About MAI Construction, Inc.:

MAI Construction, Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the complex needs of commercial construction projects within the Life Science, Office, Technology, and Education markets. Specializing in high end, fast track, and phased tenant improvements, their clients can be assured of a successful project, financially and per schedule. Their dedicated and experienced project team takes pride in knowing every detail from conception to completion. For more information, please visit https://maiconst.com/.

