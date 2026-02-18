MaiaMilk Launches Medical-Grade Powdered Human Donor Milk for Home Use

Shelf-stable breast milk brings hospital-trusted nutrition to families nationwide

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MaiaMilk ( www.getmaiamilk.com ), a shelf-stable, medical-grade human donor milk powder, officially launched today, bringing clinical-grade infant nutrition previously available only in hospital NICUs directly to families at home.

MaiaMilk is the new consumer brand of Ni-Q , who have a decade-long track record supplying medical-grade human donor milk to hospitals nationwide. MaiaMilk delivers the same rigorously tested nutrition in a standardized, shelf-stable format designed for home use. Over the past ten years, Ni-Q has safely provided more than four million ounces of donor milk to premature and medically vulnerable infants with zero adverse outcomes. That same commitment to safety, oversight, and quality now extends beyond the hospital.

"For more than a decade, we've seen how essential donor milk is for the most vulnerable infants," said Tara Overton, Head of Operations for MaiaMilk. "But we've also seen the limitations of a system where access is confined to hospitals. MaiaMilk exists because families deserve the same level of safety, rigor, and clinical oversight at home. Making donor milk shelf-stable and standardized wasn't just a technical challenge, it was a responsibility."

Medical-Grade Nutrition, Designed for Real Life

Unlike formula, which uses synthetic ingredients to approximate breast milk, MaiaMilk is 100% human donor milk. Through proprietary freeze-drying technology, MaiaMilk preserves breast milk's bioactive compounds, antibodies, and nutrients while making it shelf-stable and portable.

Each packet delivers standardized 20-calorie donor milk with no synthetic additives, fortifiers, or preservatives—just pure human milk, pasteurized, freeze-dried, and ready to mix with warm water in seconds.

MaiaMilk is produced under the same rigorous protocols trusted by NICUs, including:

Comprehensive donor screening, including medical history review, lifestyle evaluation, and blood testing

Multiple testing checkpoints, including pre-processing analysis and post-processing batch verification

Manufacturing in an FDA-registered facility following clinical-level current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)

Independent third-party laboratory verification of every batch prior to release

Removing Barriers to Access

Donor human milk has been a clinical standard of care in hospitals for decades, yet access at home has remained limited by logistics rather than science. MaiaMilk addresses the practical challenges families face:

Shelf-stable storage with no refrigeration required until opened

Ready in seconds with no thawing or preparation delays

Flexible use for travel, overnight partner feeds, and busy schedules

Support when milk is delayed postpartum

A reliable option for families transitioning home from the NICU

As demand grows for feeding options that prioritize safety, transparency, and biological nutrition, MaiaMilk establishes a new category: medical-grade infant nutrition for the home, built on clinical evidence, ethical sourcing, and modern convenience.

MaiaMilk is available for order at www.getmaiamilk.com .

About MaiaMilk

MaiaMilk is the direct-to-consumer offering from Ni-Q, which has supplied medical-grade human donor milk to hospital NICUs for more than a decade. MaiaMilk extends that same clinically trusted nutrition into the home through a shelf-stable, powdered human donor milk format. Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility and tested to clinical quality standards, MaiaMilk provides families with access to real human donor milk beyond the hospital setting. Learn more at www.getmaiamilk.com .

