MAI.co's Autonomous AI Agents Deliver Record Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Boosting Customer Revenue by an Average of 63% Over 2024

Real-time, autonomous Google Ads adjustments drove massive gains for direct-to-consumer brands, freeing teams from manual holiday monitoring and delivering up to 6X growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAI.co , which drives revenue for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with AI agents that optimize Google Ads, today announced that its customers averaged a 63% increase in revenue during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) period compared to last year, with some customers achieving more than six times growth year over year.

To deliver these results, MAI's autonomous AI agents constantly fine-tuned Google Ads, evaluating campaign performance and the impact of changes in real time. On average, MAI agents reviewed 39.1 campaigns and made 32.4 optimizations on behalf of each client, every day. That's a huge difference compared to typical performance marketing agencies, who can only manage a small fraction of those changes, if at all – especially over a busy holiday weekend.

"We onboarded MAI ahead of Black Friday with the goal of scaling our profitable spend," said Daehee Park, CEO of Boring Mattress . "We increased our results by maintaining strong performance while tripling daily spend. Beyond the numbers, the transparency provided through daily updates has been incredibly valuable, giving us clear insight into how the agents are making optimization decisions."

MAI helps D2C brands and retailers connect their ecommerce systems and turn data into growth with AI agents that manage performance marketing end-to-end to make every dollar work harder. MAI's platform uses reinforcement learning and a continuous, fast data analytical feedback loop to automate manual marketing operations, simplifying complex processes and eliminating wasted time and budget.

"Our core mission is to bring advanced data science and machine learning capabilities, historically reserved for large enterprises, to growth-stage businesses," said MAI.co co-founder and CEO Yuchen Wu. "With our autonomous AI agents, MAI solves the 'toothbrush problem' – the constant, tactical need to manually check your performance marketing numbers as often as you brush your teeth. This frees human operators and marketers to concentrate on strategy, product, and messaging, while our agents do what AI does best: instantly detect trends and anomalies, and make sophisticated, dynamic adjustments with a speed and accuracy that humans simply cannot match."

"Google is our only marketing channel, and MAI played a key role in delivering 110% year-over-year revenue growth over Black Friday," said Mike Bires, CEO of NutritionFaktory . "They've been able to continuously scale our profitable spend by allocating budget the right way across the thousands of products in our catalog."

MAI's autonomous agents not only drive optimization but also provide continuous vigilance, which is crucial during high-stakes periods, acting as part of the broader team. For example, due to their real-time analysis, MAI agents have detected and flagged issues like a dramatic drop in conversion rate caused by a broken website faster and more accurately than the customers' own internal monitoring mechanisms.

"We onboarded with MAI in October with the goal of driving performance," said Avi Arora, COO of Italic . "MAI did this and so much more. During Black Friday they felt like a part of our team. Incredibly responsive, helping us understand where to push and where to pull."

Brands interested in seeing what MAI can do for their business can sign up for a 14-day free trial at MAI.co or contact [email protected] .

Learn more

About MAI

MAI drives revenue for direct-to-consumers brands with AI agents that optimize Google Ads, replacing traditional ad agencies or manual campaign operations. MAI's agents connect to your commerce and marketing data and manage campaigns end-to-end to turn data into growth so you can focus on building your business, not babysitting ads. MAI's agents level the playing field for small and medium businesses with the same kind of AI technology used by the world's most advanced platforms like Google, Amazon, and Netflix. Before starting MAI, co-founders Yuchen Wu and Jian Wang spent more than a decade at Google and Instacart building machine-learning systems and overseeing billions in ad spend. MAI is backed by Kleiner Perkins and fuels growth for companies like NutritionFaktory and Velotric . Learn more at mai.co or contact [email protected] .

