Maid Brigade Chooses Annihilare to Enhance PUREcleaning®

LINCOLNTON, N.C., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Brigade announced today that is has chosen the AoS-500 by Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated (AMS) as its preferred onsite generator for disinfecting and cleaning products used in its PUREcleaning system.

Maid Brigade began development of its PUREcleaning system in 2018. PUREcleaning® is the healthiest, most advanced, and complete home cleaning and disinfection system on the market. Exclusive to Maid Brigade, PUREcleaning starts with a multi-point cleaning process to remove dirt and debris, and follows it with a powerful disinfectant to remove harmful contaminants. "The AoS-500 by Annihilare has proven with our franchisees to be easy to install and use. The quality of the generator and the service provided by the Annihilare team are unmatched in the industry," said Raychel Leong-Sullins, President of Maid Brigade.

AoS-500 is the most innovative solution on the market today for producing daily use cleaning and disinfecting chemicals. The system, which produces the disinfectant (hypochlorous) and the degreaser (sodium hydroxide) using salt, water, and electricity. Both products are also Green Seal® certified – GS-53 and GS-37 respectively. Marty Paris, AMS CEO, said, "We greatly appreciate Maid Brigade's commitment to customer and team member safety with the chemicals that they use."

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal® certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention .

At Maid Brigade, our primary concern is the well-being of your family. That's why we've made it our mission to provide our customers with a sparkling clean home without dangerous chemical residues. By integrating the philosophy of health and wellness into everything our teams do, our customers have come to love and trust our cleaning and maid services.

Media Contacts:

Bill Bath – Annihilare – 855.545.5677

Raychel Leong-Sullins – Maid Brigade – 770-551-9630

SOURCE Annihilare