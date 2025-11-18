Maid Brigade Launches "From Rushed To Relaxed - Your Moment of Calm" Campaign to Help Families Enjoy a Stress-Free Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays should be about joy, not juggling endless chores. Maid Brigade—the trusted name in professional home cleaning for more than four decades—is launching its "From Rushed To Relaxed – Your Moment of Calm" campaign to help homeowners create peaceful, guest-ready homes and reclaim valuable time during the busiest season of the year.

Recent studies show that 89 percent of U.S. adults feel stress during the holidays, and more than three-quarters clean their homes before and after gatherings, with many spending over three hours on prep alone. Between decorating, cooking, and entertaining, it's no wonder that cleaning becomes one of the season's top stressors.

"Maid Brigade understands that the pressure of hosting can quickly turn excitement into exhaustion," said Danessa Itaya, Brand President of Maid Brigade. "Our Rushed To Relaxed– Your Moment of Calm campaign reminds families to pause, breathe, and let us do the heavy lifting so they can truly enjoy the holidays with those who matter most."

As part of the initiative, clients from participating franchise locations will receive a complimentary "Your Moment of Calm" tea packet and candle bag—a small but meaningful gesture encouraging homeowners to take a break and savor the season while Maid Brigade handles the mess.

Holiday Cleaning Tips So You Can Relax About Hosting Guests

Focus on the first impression. Tidy entryways, sweep porches, and clear clutter near the front door to welcome guests warmly. Prioritize high-traffic areas. Clean kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces first—where guests are likely to spend the most time. Go scent-simple. Light a subtle candle or simmer cinnamon and citrus on the stove to create a cozy, calm atmosphere. Declutter surfaces. A quick clear of countertops and coffee tables makes spaces instantly feel organized. Schedule a professional cleaning early. Appointments fill fast—book now to guarantee a sparkling home before the first guest arrives.

Whether preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, decking the halls for the holidays, or ringing in the New Year, Maid Brigade's trained teams and green-cleaning methods bring comfort, cleanliness, and calm to homes across the country.

To request a free holiday cleaning estimate or learn more, visit www.maidbrigade.com or call your local Maid Brigade office.

