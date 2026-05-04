Maid Brigade Launches Online Gift Certificates Ahead of Mother's Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maid Brigade, a leading residential cleaning franchise and member of the Evive Brands family, has launched new online gift certificates, offering a thoughtful and practical solution for those seeking meaningful gifts for Mother's Day and beyond.

Available for purchase online, Maid Brigade gift certificates provide recipients with professional home cleaning services, allowing them to focus on what matters most while enjoying a clean, healthy living environment. The offering is designed to meet the needs of busy professionals, parents and anyone going through a challenging period, delivering both convenience and peace of mind.

"Time is one of the most valuable gifts we can give," said Danessa Itaya, Brand President of Maid Brigade. "Our new online gift certificates offer a simple yet impactful way to support loved ones by giving them back time in their day. Whether it's for Mother's Day or any occasion, it's a meaningful gesture that helps create a healthier, more comfortable home."

The launch aligns with Maid Brigade's broader marketing initiative, its new "Not the Sounds of Cleaning" content campaign, which emphasizes the emotional and sensory benefits of outsourcing household chores. The campaign uses immersive, ASMR-inspired storytelling to contrast the often repetitive and time-consuming nature of cleaning with the more enjoyable moments of everyday life.

Through short-form video content, the campaign invites audiences to "imagine the sound of not cleaning," highlighting how life's most rewarding experiences—from family time to personal relaxation—are enhanced when cleaning responsibilities are handled by professionals.

"The campaign brings to life a simple truth: life is better when you're not spending it scrubbing floors," Itaya added. "It reinforces the value we provide—not just a clean home, but the freedom to enjoy the moments that matter most."

Maid Brigade's services utilize its proprietary PUREcleaning® system, a non-toxic cleaning method designed to improve indoor air quality while delivering a high standard of cleanliness. This approach continues to resonate with households seeking safer, environmentally responsible cleaning solutions.

With Mother's Day approaching, Maid Brigade's online gift certificates offer a timely and impactful option for families looking to give a gift that extends beyond the traditional, delivering lasting value through comfort, care and time well spent.

For more information or to purchase a gift certificate, visit https://maidbrigade.com/gift-certificates.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Evive Brands, [email protected]

SOURCE Maid Brigade