MAIDEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. - MHLD

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: MHLD), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Maiden and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mhld/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Maiden and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, the Company disclosed quarterly financial results that included a significant net loss of $308.8 million, a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its vital AmTrust operating segment, and an impairment loss of $74.2 million resulting from the sale of business assets.

On this news, the price of Maiden's shares plummeted nearly 32%.

The case is Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd., et al., No. 19-cv-5296.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

