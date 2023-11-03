Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP Ranked by Best Law Firms® in 2024

News provided by

Maiello Brungo & Maiello

03 Nov, 2023, 16:12 ET

MBM RANKED TOP TIER IN PITTSBURGH FOR REAL ESTATE LAW
TIER 2: CONSTRUCTION LAW, EMPLOYMENT LAW – MANAGEMENT, LITIGATION -CONSTRUCTION

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP (MBM), has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, regionally in four practice areas.

The 2024 Best Law Firms® are selected for professional excellence with continually impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this achievement, MBM was required to have at least one lawyer recognized as a Best Lawyer in America®, and MBM has seven lawyers listed in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms® signals a unique credibility within the industry. The research process uses qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews that is supported by proprietary technology to produce a tiered system of rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

MBM received a metropolitan top tier ranking for Real Estate Law, as well as a tiered Pittsburgh status (Metropolitan Tier 2) in Construction Law, Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Construction. This achievement of a tiered ranking exemplifies a unique combination of quality law practice and expansive legal proficiency.

MBM's 2024 Best Lawyers® were announced in August 2023:

ABOUT BEST LAW FIRMS®
Best Law Firms® is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms, rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS®
Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and accolades company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions from exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

ABOUT MAIELLO BRUNGO & MAIELLO, LLP
Maiello, Brungo & Maiello is a full-service law firm comprised of a team of diverse and experienced lawyers specializing in:

Business Law

Construction Law   

Education Law

Employment Law    

Estate Planning

Human Resources Law

Litigation

Municipal Law

Real Estate Law

Tax Assessment


Contact: Greta Kelly, [email protected]

SOURCE Maiello Brungo & Maiello

Also from this source

Seven MBM Attorneys Included in 2024 Best Lawyers in America®

Seven MBM Attorneys Included in 2024 Best Lawyers in America®

Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP (MBM), is pleased to announce that seven of the firm's lawyers are recognized in the 2024 U.S. edition of Best Lawyers®....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.