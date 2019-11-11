MailCon Announces Special Pricing Deadline for Exhibitor Registration

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MailCon, the largest email marketing performance event in North America, has announced a Nov. 29th early exhibitor registration deadline for the event, to be held Jan. 26, 2020 at the Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas. Exhibitors who book a booth before Nov. 29th save $500 on registration, accessible at mailcon.com.

MailCon has attracted attendees that are executives from industry powerhouses like Google, and other leaders including ZipRecruiter, L'Oriel, American Express, Epsilon, Expert Sender, SendGrid, Wish, LiveIntent, Vivant Smart Home, Zoho, EmailOversight and many more.

"We attend MailCon because it offers us a direct point of contact to some of the best email marketing and data companies in the industry," said Bryan Jenkins, director of sales for EmailOversight. "Many events claim to give you access to these types of companies, but MailCon has been the only show that's consistently delivers. Each year, MailCon grows in both attendance and quality. We plan to continue to exhibit, speak, and sponsor here, as it has always given us the best ROI."

All attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors can also take advantage of MailCon's hotel room block at the Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas for savings up to $200, valid through Jan. 9, 2020. Room block reservations are available at https://book.passkey.com/go/SMAI0120AR.

About MailCon

Launched in 2017, MailCon has quickly gained recognition as the largest email marketing performance event that connects email marketing professionals with the industry's latest advancements in technology and trends, email performance strategies, business growth opportunities by providing educational sessions and extended networking. Attendees represent those who are reimaging the future of email marketing, marketing automation and lead generation, and are looking to expand their industry knowledge and skills, to optimize their business initiatives, and learn how to navigate recent compliance changes.

MailCon is attended by email marketers, email service providers, marketing professionals, affiliate marketers, sales development teams and lead generators, deliverability engineers, start-up founders and CEOs. The event goes beyond the basic tips and tricks, and instead, offers substantive panels and real-world expertise so that attendees walk away smarter and better connected. For more information, please visit www.mailcon.com

