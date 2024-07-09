Mailer Packaging Market Size to Hit $89.15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mailer Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.92 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives, packaging manufacturers and producers have started focusing more on developing eco-friendly mailer packaging materials. Materials like recycled paper, recycled plastic, compostable plastics are being increasingly utilized for manufacturing mailers. Sustainable packaging made from renewable and recycled content helps companies meet their sustainability goals and appeal to the eco-conscious consumers.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the mailer packaging market is being propelled by the increasing e-commerce sales and rising demand for convenient packaging from end-use industries. E-commerce sales have surged significantly over the past few years owing to the growing preference for online shopping among consumers. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales in the U.S. reached US$ 829.47 billion in 2021, representing a 14.2% increase from 2020. Mailer packaging provides safe, convenient, and sustainable packaging for various goods sold online. Additionally, mailer packaging offers various advantages such as affordability, ease of transportation, prevention of product damage, and reusability which is boosting its demand from industries such as electronics, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $20.92 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $89.15 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Material Type, By End User, By Insulation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Evolving E-Commerce Landscape

Sustainability Initiatives Restraints & Challenges Stringent government regulations on packaging materials

High capital investment requirements

Market Trends:

Among the various types of mailer packaging, Kraft mailers are gaining rising popularity in the market. Kraft mailers are durable, biodegradable, and 100% recyclable. They provide excellent protection for goods during transportation and warehousing. Kraft mailers are available in various sizes and shapes to cater to products of different sizes. Customized Kraft mailers decorated with company logos are also gaining traction. Recently, compostable mailers made from plant-based materials have also emerged as a sustainable packaging trend. Further, innovations in mailing materials such as antimicrobial coatings are being increasingly incorporated by market players to provide extra protection against microbes. Advances in printing and material technologies are further expected to create new opportunities for players in the mailer packaging market over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Cushioned mailers account for around 60% of the total mailer packaging market share. They offer protection from impact and shock during transit. Growing e-commerce and shipping activities have fueled demand for cushioned mailers to safely package and transport fragile items like electronics, medical equipment, glassware etc. The cushioned mailers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

While cushioned mailers are preferred for fragile items, non-cushioned mailers are suitable for packaging books, apparel, food items and other non-fragile products. They are more affordable compared to cushioned variants. Increase in small parcel and last mile deliveries have supported growth of the non-cushioned mailers segment which is projected to reach a market size of $8.52 billion by 2031.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mailer packaging market size was valued at US$ 20.92 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to robust growth in e-commerce and shipping activities globally.

On the basis of type, the cushioned mailers segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 60% of the market share owing to their importance in safe packaging of fragile items during transport or shipping.

On the basis of material type, the plastic segment currently dominates the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% due to properties like durability, flexibility and moisture resistance.

The e-commerce end user segment holds the largest share of over 45% of the global mailer packaging market due to rising online shopping and need for effective packaging solutions.

By insulation, the insulated mailers segment holds majority share and is anticipated to surpass a market valuation of $15 billion by 2031 on account of abilities to keep products fresh or undamaged during shipping.

Regionally, North America currently dominates the global mailer packaging market with a share of over 35%, owing to strong presence of e-commerce companies and logistics infrastructure in the region.

Some of the leading players operating in the mailer packaging market include Amcor, Crown Holdings, Oji Holdings, West Rock, American Packaging Corporation, International Paper and others. Key players are focusing on capacity expansions and new product development to tap growing market opportunities.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Mondi, expressed that the company would present a range of sustainable solutions for mailer packaging at the FASHPACK event.

In February 2022, Pregis EverTec mailer received an independent certification of recyclability. EverTec is a lightweight and cushioned paper mailers.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Cushioned Mailers Non-cushioned Mailers



By Insulation:

Insulated Non-insulated



By Material:

Plastic Paper Foil



By End-Use:

E-commerce Shipping & Logistics Manufacturing & Warehousing



By Region:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

