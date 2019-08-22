Maille and Unilever Food Solutions Announce New Mustard Sommelier and Maille Chef for North America with Release of Video

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maille , the leading French mustard brand that has set the standard for Dijon mustard for over 270 years, announces its new North American Mustard Sommelier, Chef Brandon Collins, and the launch of a video series illustrating Maille's French heritage and product usage in modern professional kitchens.

Chef Brandon Collins, the Maille Mustard Sommelier, will serve as the brand's expert in North America to educate American chefs and consumers alike on the versatility of Maille's products through innovative recipes, tutorials and professional inspiration. Through extensive training, Brandon has amassed a wealth of knowledge and is an expert on the process of growing mustard seeds, the production of mustard, mustard flavor profiles and food trends. Prior to joining Maille, Collins, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, served as the opening Executive Chef for award winning restaurant, The Roundhouse, in Beacon, NY.

Chef Brandon Collins' position as the Mustard Sommelier also aligns with the release of a video which showcases Maille's birthplace in Dijon, the Burgundian mustard fields in bloom, and recipe inspiration for professional chefs. Videos can views on the Unilever Food Solutions' website, at www.ufs.com/maille .

"Upon starting my career, I tried many different dijon mustards and when I stumbled upon Maille, I realized that the flavor was better than any that I ever had," explained Maille Mustard Sommelier and Chef Brandon Collins. "It became my secret ingredient, a flavor enhancer that can be added to almost any dish. Maille has helped me put the best food on the plate for my diners from the beginning of my career through today. Becoming the brand's Mustard Sommelier is not only a dream job because I get to travel to Dijon and learn about Maille's heritage and ingredients, but also because I get to work with the product every day and help other chefs elevate their craft with this special ingredient."

With over 270 years of expertise, Maille sets the standard for Dijon mustard and is an ambassador of French culinary refinement around the world. Established by Antoine-Claude Maille in 1747, the house of Maille was the official supplier to the Kings of France and many European Royal Courts. Today, Maille is the leading producer of mustard, vinegar and French cornichons in France. It is the attention to detail that sets Maille apart- the carefully selected ingredients, the nuances of the recipes, the expertise in the methods used and the elegant black and gold packaging. The Maille professional product range includes Dijon Originale and Old Style. More information at https://www.unileverfoodsolutions.us/ .

