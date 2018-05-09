MailMyPrescriptions.com Founder and CEO Santo J. Leo to Keynote Barclays' High Grade Healthcare Credit Conference on May 22, 2018 in New York City

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of MailMyPrescriptions.com, Santo J. Leo, will be the keynote speaker at Barclays' upcoming High Grade Healthcare Credit Conference taking place on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in New York City.
Mr. Leo will give a 20-minute presentation – AmazonRx(.com) – If, or When? – before participating in a fireside chat. His prepared remarks will seek to challenge conventional wisdom suggesting that Amazon's ability to enter the pharmacy business may be prohibitively difficult, offering a contrary view based on the success of MailMyPrescriptions.com.
Hosted by Barclays, the one-day event will serve as a forum in which institutional investors will meet with several corporate debt issuers in small group settings throughout the day. Concurrently, a series of interactive panel discussions, comprised of both internal and external speakers, will explore some of the most disruptive issues impacting the healthcare sector today.
About MailMyPrescriptions.com
MailMyPrescriptions.com® is America's first wholesale pharmacy, serving thousands of customers nationally since dispensing its first "wholesale-priced" prescription in 2017. The company guarantees low cash-pay prices on over 1,400 FDA-Approved generic drugs from its licensed US mail-order pharmacy. In addition, MailMyPrescriptions.com® offers a cash-pay generic price match guarantee. Average customers save over $1,000 annually by switching to MailMyPrescriptions.com® versus paying retail list prices. From obtaining customers' prescriptions from their physician or current pharmacy to providing clinical care over the phone to shipping directly to customers' doors, MailMyPrescriptions.com® does all the work. The company guarantees 5-day delivery once prescriptions are dispensed. For more information, visit www.MailMyPrescriptions.com.
About Santo J. Leo
Santo Joseph Leo is the founder and first investor in MailMyPrescriptions.com®, forming the company at the end of 2015. Mr. Leo has been working in the digital advertising space since a young age, beginning his career in 2002 at the age of 13. At the age of 18, he founded his first start-up raising nearly one million dollars in venture capital. Over the course of his career, he has been involved as an investor or operator in multiple ventures in a variety of industries, but became obsessed with the disruptor concept of an "Amazon-like" pharmacy service that could guarantee low prices and fast delivery times regardless of someone's ability to afford good health insurance coverage.
