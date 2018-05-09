MailMyPrescriptions.com Founder and CEO Santo J. Leo to Keynote Barclays' High Grade Healthcare Credit Conference on May 22, 2018 in New York City

Mr. Leo will give a 20-minute presentation – AmazonRx(.com) – If, or When? – before participating in a fireside chat. His prepared remarks will seek to challenge conventional wisdom suggesting that Amazon's ability to enter the pharmacy business may be prohibitively difficult, offering a contrary view based on the success of MailMyPrescriptions.com.

Hosted by Barclays, the one-day event will serve as a forum in which institutional investors will meet with several corporate debt issuers in small group settings throughout the day. Concurrently, a series of interactive panel discussions, comprised of both internal and external speakers, will explore some of the most disruptive issues impacting the healthcare sector today.

About MailMyPrescriptions.com

MailMyPrescriptions.com® is America's first wholesale pharmacy, serving thousands of customers nationally since dispensing its first "wholesale-priced" prescription in 2017. The company guarantees low cash-pay prices on over 1,400 FDA-Approved generic drugs from its licensed US mail-order pharmacy. In addition, MailMyPrescriptions.com® offers a cash-pay generic price match guarantee. Average customers save over $1,000 annually by switching to MailMyPrescriptions.com® versus paying retail list prices. From obtaining customers' prescriptions from their physician or current pharmacy to providing clinical care over the phone to shipping directly to customers' doors, MailMyPrescriptions.com® does all the work. The company guarantees 5-day delivery once prescriptions are dispensed. For more information, visit www.MailMyPrescriptions.com.

About Santo J. Leo

Santo Joseph Leo is the founder and first investor in MailMyPrescriptions.com®, forming the company at the end of 2015. Mr. Leo has been working in the digital advertising space since a young age, beginning his career in 2002 at the age of 13. At the age of 18, he founded his first start-up raising nearly one million dollars in venture capital. Over the course of his career, he has been involved as an investor or operator in multiple ventures in a variety of industries, but became obsessed with the disruptor concept of an "Amazon-like" pharmacy service that could guarantee low prices and fast delivery times regardless of someone's ability to afford good health insurance coverage.

