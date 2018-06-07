MailMyPrescriptions.com Wholesale Pharmacy Service Announces Massive Price Reduction on over 300 Popular Brand Drugs by 15% off List Price

After the tremendous growth of its customer base since its national launch in the first quarter of 2018, the pharmacy was able to negotiate with its wholesalers by leveraging its enormous direct-to-consumer cash-pay customer base. Savings range from $100 to over $1,000 depending on the medication and days' supply ordered. For instance, savings for Advair are on average over $70 each inhaler or diskus depending on strength, Eliquis 90-day supply over $100, and Xarelto and Januvia 90-day supply over $200.

Since MailMyPrescriptions.com is the first pharmacy marketplace of its kind, where accredited and licensed drug wholesalers are price shopped by the MailMyPrescriptions.com algorithm to give their customers the best cash-pay drug price possible, the company has been able to obtain great negotiating power with its pharmacy wholesalers, all of whom are VAWD accredited and regulated by state and federal authorities.

"Today, America gets its first taste of the upside of MailMyPrescriptions.com free market, supply-side, market-driven pricing model," said MailMyPrescriptions.com Founder and CEO Santo J. Leo. "This results in fair and transparent prescription drug prices for millions of underinsured and uninsured Americans suffering from rising out of pocket prescription drug costs. "

To celebrate this accomplishment, the company is providing free shipping on all orders now through Independence Day by using the promo code "July4". Currently, the Company's average delivery time is less than 5-days from the date they obtain a valid prescription from a customer's doctor or current pharmacy."

About MailMyPrescriptions.com

MailMyPrescriptions.com® is America's first wholesale pharmacy, serving thousands of customers nationally since dispensing its first "wholesale-priced" prescription in 2017. The company guarantees low cash-pay prices on over 1,400 FDA-Approved generic drugs from its licensed US mail-order pharmacy. In addition, MailMyPrescriptions.com® offers a cash-pay generic price match guarantee. Average customers save over $1,000 annually by switching to MailMyPrescriptions.com® versus paying retail list prices. From obtaining customers' prescriptions from their physician or current pharmacy to providing clinical care over the phone to shipping directly to customers' doors, MailMyPrescriptions.com® does all the work.. For more information, visit www.MailMyPrescriptions.com.

