MailMyStatements Releases Enhanced Portal

The EasyAdmin portal has a patient billing dashboard and integrates patient billing information with payments functionality

Upload billing files for printing, mailing, and eStatement delivery and accept payments on-line, at the point of service, and over the phone in one simple interface

Clients can schedule payments and establish and automate recurring payment plans from securely stored client payment information for both credit cards and ACH banking information

MailMyStatements, a leading healthcare-focused billing and payment technology company, is excited to announce the release of their new billing and payment portal, EasyAdmin (mmsadmin.com). The enhanced portal increased functionality allows all clients to handle their patient statement and payment needs effortlessly through one interface.

Specifically, the EasyAdmin Portal provides clients access to manage all patient billing accounts, upload data files for printing, mailing, and e-Statements, accept payments on-line, over the phone, and at the point of service and see real-time statistics on the status of statements and payments activity. This includes total statements mailed, undeliverable, NCOA updates, and eStatements delivery confirmation.

When a client chooses to setup a merchant account with one of MailMyStatements' payments vendors, they may accept ACH and credit card payments within the new portal, store payment methods using the token-based PCI-compliant system, as well as schedule future payments for their patients as well as establish automated and customizable payment plans.

The EasyAdmin portal combines statement printing, mailing, and eStatements with modern payment solutions to provide clients with a simplified ability to manage their complete billing and payment needs.

MailMyStatements is a HITRUST Certified and trusted patient statement and payment vendor who provides technology-driven solutions to healthcare organizations nationally. The expanded and updated portal enables clients to offer convenient payment options while simplifying the billing and payment process.

