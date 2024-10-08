Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, adopts Chalice Medical's innovative CMO8 oxygenator

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalice Medical, Inc, is thrilled to announce that Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, has become the first hospital in the United States to adopt the innovative CMO8 oxygenator. This groundbreaking device was specifically designed and developed harnessing years of experience and dedication to life extending technologies.

The CMO8 oxygenator offers several features that set it apart from traditional devices. These include a unique blend of performance characteristics - large surface area, innovative flow path, and unique air handling capabilities - all in one design. The blood outlet port has also been strategically placed to maximize membrane contact, which leads to optimized gas transfer efficiency and excellent air handling properties.

"We are honored that Maimonides Medical Center has chosen to provide its patients with our technology," said Philip Bousfield, Managing Director at Chalice Medical, LTD. "The CMO8 oxygenator represents a significant advancement for us, and we believe it will positively support patient outcomes in the US".

Maimonides Medical Center is a renowned healthcare institution with a long history of providing cutting-edge medical care. The hospital's decision to adopt the CMO8 oxygenator underscores its commitment to providing the best possible care for its patients.

Chalice Medical Inc. is the exclusive US distributor for Chalice Medical Ltd, a UK-based medical device manufacturer specializing in products for extracorporeal life support (ECLS). Founded in 1998, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality solutions for cardiac and perfusion procedures. With a focus on quality, innovation, and patient care, the company continues to play a vital role in supporting critical care patients and advancing the field of cardiovascular medicine.

