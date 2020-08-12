Main Data Group Launches ExecData™

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Data Group (MDG) today announced the launch of ExecData™, its newest online database for executive compensation practitioners. ExecData integrates Main Data Group's executive compensation proxy data with survey data from Pearl Meyer's Executive Compensation and Benchmarking Survey, one of the industry's most extensive and reliable sources of executive pay information.

Compensation professionals receive this combined view of executive compensation information for the most senior members of the c-suite and for the top two layers of a company's leadership team. Available online in a single source, subscribers will save time and money by using MDG's analytics reporting software to obtain two perspectives. Data is reported in the aggregate with the option for a side-by-side view of proxy and survey data and the ability to conduct more in-depth analysis through Excel-based reports.

"Information is power and we designed ExecData with the HR compensation professional in mind, giving them the complete dataset that will make many aspects of their work easier and more effective," said Michael Enos, chief operating officer for Main Data Group. "ExecData can help companies maintain competitive pay practices, which offers an advantage when it comes to retaining top talent and strengthening recruiting efforts. This cost-effective online resource also gives companies an unmatched level of pay practices insight to support a number of annual compensation needs."

"Both of our teams are comprised of experienced compensation practitioners and we know that it's important to have a breadth and depth of high-quality data for decision-making," said Rebecca Toman, vice president of Pearl Meyer's survey business unit. "We are excited to be partnering with Main Data Group and offering their customers this powerful combination of proxy and survey data."

ExecData is available today, either as a stand-alone subscription or as part of the complete Main Data Group platform. Contact [email protected] for more information about flexible subscription options.

Product Details

Proxy data for the top five named executive officers (NEOs) from 4500+ public company disclosures

Survey data for 80+ senior executive positions from public, private, and not-for-profit organizations

Includes all corporate and business unit-level functional areas regardless of top five NEO designation

Provides information two complete levels deep within an organization, including data for unique roles that aren't matched elsewhere

Pay data includes base salary, short- and long-term incentives, total cash, and total direct compensation, with actual and target pay levels

Ability to drill down by industry, market cap, revenue, asset size, number of employees, ownership, and by state

Detailed job descriptions and definitions of all terms used are readily available

Proxy and survey data undergo a rigorous quality assurance process

About ExecData

Main Data Group has partnered with Pearl Meyer to create ExecData™—a comprehensive database with insight into total pay mix for more than 80 senior executive roles, aggregated from the most recent proxy disclosures, and survey data submitted by public, private, and not-for-profit organizations. ExecData is available through the Main Data Group platform and gives an integrated view of both data sets for side-by-side comparisons and deeper review and analysis.

About Main Data Group

Main Data Group is a provider of executive compensation benchmarking and corporate governance analytics. Its mission is to empower executive compensation professionals with comprehensive total rewards and corporate governance information in an affordable, easy-to-use online service. For more information contact us at [email protected] or by filling out our contact form on www.maindatagroup.com.

About Pearl Meyer Surveys

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of compensation with organizational and leadership strategies, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Our survey team provides organizations with accurate, on-point information supporting effective business decisions. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, and San Jose. For more information on our surveys, contact [email protected].

