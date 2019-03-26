Main Digital Launches and Announces Investor Funding

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Digital (www.MainDigital.com) is pleased to announce it has raised funding from investors immediately following the business launch at the end of 2018. Each investor was attracted to the new start-up's mission of transforming businesses with the power of intelligent technology. With artificial intelligence becoming more accessible and applicable, there is a growing need for consultants who can help businesses achieve innovation by automating business processes.

Together, they hope to grow Main Digital's ability to help businesses' innovate faster by leveraging people, process, and intelligent technology to transform the way they work. Having deep experience in business transformation was a key driver for investors, particularly for investor Mark Drever of Xcelerate Solutions. "While others are still trying to figure it out, Main Digital is already leading the charge in helping clients apply intelligent automation and AI to their business, through their unique approach of prioritizing people first, then process, and then technology," Drever said. "This is why I am extremely excited to have an early opportunity to invest in Main Digital and CEO Sanam Boroumand."

For Main Digital, the investment is expected to expedite their vision. "We will be leaders in the mid-Atlantic in business transformation leveraging intelligent technology," said CEO of Main Digital, Sanam Boroumand. "We're excited to have investors on board that provide us not only capital to invest but also vast strategic experience in our market."

The Women-Owned Small Business is intent on utilizing the funding to reach new clientele and build their team of experts to engage their growing client roster. Main Digital is already hard at work with a diverse range of new clients, including a national Fortune 500 financial services brand that has engaged the business transformation firm for their research and advisory services.

About Main Digital

Main Digital is a consulting firm specializing in business process transformation and secure intelligent technology implementation. Through intelligent technologies, Main Digital focuses on building a future with clients where people do the things they are best at and technology handles the mundane and simple tasks for them. Main Digital is proud to be a Women-Owned Small Business in metro Washington DC. www.MainDigital.com

If you would like more information about this release, please email media@maindigital.com .

