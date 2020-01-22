Main Event Entertainment, Dallas Cowboys Strike It Big For Fans And Families In Category First Partnership

The multi-year agreement will offer Main Event a vast array of marketing rights, benefits and designations that will unmistakably connect the brand with the Cowboys and its events, properties, players and the many memorable experiences Main Event and the Cowboys create that capture the passion of families and football fans.

Main Event has a long-standing legacy of being the most exciting and fun place to celebrate special occasions, most notably birthdays. A key component of the partnership will be the co-development of Cowboys-themed birthday party packages that will include Cowboys branded party favors, gear and messages from players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and team mascot, Rowdy. Main Event will also integrate into public appearances by Rowdy, including at schools, supporting anti-bullying messages as well as providing opportunities to come into a center. In addition, the brand will insert the Cowboys into its marketing, promotions and calendar activities in markets throughout the region.

"We know that Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy world-class, family-friendly entertainment, and that's why we are thrilled to welcome one of the premier entertainment brands in the country as a proud partner," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer, Dallas Cowboys. "Main Event is recognized as one of the best places to enjoy any special event from birthday parties to corporate retreats to a family night out, and we look forward to together bringing more fun to families in the Dallas Metroplex and beyond."

"The opportunity to align in an official capacity with the Dallas Cowboys is a tremendous opening for our brand to bring unrivaled experiences to our customers," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event Entertainment. "At our core, we are an innovative, entertaining and family-centered company and that's exactly what the Dallas Cowboys are, which is why we are so thrilled to be the first, and only, partner in our category in the history of Dallas Cowboys."

To kick off the partnership, Main Event will celebrate by hosting an exclusive 60th Birthday Party in honor of the Dallas Cowboys on January 28, 2020. Main Event is inviting fans to join the celebration of the most popular professional sports team in the world by visiting any of the following centers: Austin, Fort Worth South, Fort Worth North, Frisco, Grapevine, Lewisville, Lubbock, Pharr and Plano, Texas; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.

At each party, fans can receive a free Dallas Cowboys jersey just by booking a future birthday party at Main Event. In addition, guests who visit any of the participating Main Event locations from 4 p.m. to close on January 28 will receive 60 minutes of free game play in celebration of the Cowboys 60th birthday. All participating Main Event locations will feature branded Dallas Cowboys merchandise and other party favors in recognition of "America's Team."

A special celebration will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the all-new Main Event location in Grand Prairie, Tex. The center will open on Monday and will feature appearances from former Dallas Cowboys players as well as Rowdy. Fans will be encouraged to take photos with the players and sign an oversized birthday card that will be given to the Dallas Cowboys by Main Event on behalf of Cowboys fans everywhere. The event is free and open to the public.

Main Event Experience

Each Main Event center offers everything a guest could imagine for fun including state-of-the-art bowling lanes, multi-level laser tag arenas, the latest in virtual reality gaming, plus more than 100 other interactive video games, all surrounded by a craveable chef-inspired menu featuring food prepared with fresh ingredients and a bar loaded with hand-crafted, original drinks.

Main Event currently has 43 locations in 18 states, with new locations opening over the next month in Grand Prairie (Tex.) and Laredo (Tex.). The company anticipates surpassing 70 centers by the end of 2024. Each center welcomes more than 500,000 guests annually. Collectively, Main Event attracts more visitors per year than Yellowstone National Park and Disneyland combined.

Recently, Main Event introduced all-new birthday party packages developed with the guest experience. The parties include:

The Main Event – Perfect for parents that are looking for a simple solution to provide the best party imaginable. This $29.99 package includes a choice of four activities plus a customized food menu, a $10 FUNcard, and 1,000 Winner's Choice points or a free prize from the big crane.

– Perfect for parents that are looking for a simple solution to provide the best party imaginable. This package includes a choice of four activities plus a customized food menu, a FUNcard, and 1,000 Winner's Choice points or a free prize from the big crane. Teen All Access – This package has a little bit of everything for the kid who's feeling a little more grown up this year. For $27.99 , guests enjoy one hour of bowling, unlimited video game play, an All Access Wristband with Fast Pass privileges and a special Teen Banquet Menu.

This package has a little bit of everything for the kid who's feeling a little more grown up this year. For , guests enjoy one hour of bowling, unlimited video game play, an All Access Wristband with Fast Pass privileges and a special Teen Banquet Menu. The Ultimate Gamer – For $24.99 , this immersive virtual reality (VR) option offers some competitive fun with an unlimited Video Game Card for the entire party, one session of multi-level laser tag and two VR entitlements.

– For , this immersive virtual reality (VR) option offers some competitive fun with an unlimited Video Game Card for the entire party, one session of multi-level laser tag and two VR entitlements. Pancakes & Play – This unique package includes Monster Bowling, an interactive pancake station, a bowling pin decorating station, a $10 FUNcard and 1,000 Winner's Choice points for $19.99 . For the real kid at heart.

– This unique package includes Monster Bowling, an interactive pancake station, a bowling pin decorating station, a FUNcard and 1,000 Winner's Choice points for . For the real kid at heart. Birthday Your Way – The ultimate in variety, the Birthday You Way package includes a $10 FUNcard, 500 Winner's Choice points, and customized activities and food starting at just $15.99 .

Main Event is the exclusive family and social entertainment partner of Special Olympics International, hosting hundreds of athletes and events around the country each year. In addition, Main Event hosts quarterly events and raises money as a premier partner of The Birthday Party Project, whose mission is to bring joy to children living in homeless and transitional living facilities through the power of birthdays.

To learn more, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

