Main Event Invites Parents to Turn Their Spring Break Mode ON This Season with $18.99 All You Can Play Pass, Ghostbusters ICEE Menu Items and More

In its latest campaign, Main Event lets parents in on a secret – you don't have to be on vacation to do something awesome together with your friends and family this Spring Break.

COPPELL, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Main Event, one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands and one-stop shop for shared fun for all, invites parents, friends and groups everywhere to ditch their usual to-do list and turn their Spring Break Mode ON in its new creative campaign starring millennial mom influencer, Nicole Dent. To make fun even more accessible this Spring Break, Main Event centers nationwide are also rolling out the All You Can Play Activity Pass for $18.99 when purchased before noon.

According to Main Event's recent study, nearly all parents (84%) agree that Spring Break is about family time together, regardless of where you are. Yet, by day four of Spring Break, more than half of parents (58%) are stressed and have run out of activities for their kids (54%).

While vacations bring out the best in everyone, why do families have to go on vacation to be in vacation mode? With cost being the top stressor for more than half of parents (55%) when it comes to Spring Break, Main Event's All You Can Play Pass offers unlimited, vacation-style fun for a discounted price. Perfect for families and friends, Main Event activities include laser tag, bowling, billiards and so much more.

"Spring Break is all about creating unforgettable memories with your family and friends, and at Main Event, we're thrilled to be the go-to destination for fun," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Main Event. "From friendly laser tag competitions, to bowling matches, and rematches, our All You Can Play pass ensures you can do something awesome together, without breaking the bank."

Main Event centers nationwide are also celebrating the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire film this Spring Break with limited edition themed flavors and branded cups. Available starting March 22, 2024, until May 31, 2024, Ghostbusters themed flavors include Boo Raspberry and Red-1/Cherry-1. Additional Spring Break inspired snacks include colorful signature Shirley Temples, the Big Fun Super Sundae and more.

Starting today until May 14, 2024, visit a local Main Event center before noon to receive early bird pricing of $18.99 for the All You Can Play Pass. Don't forget to also check out the new Spring Break campaign on YouTube as well as on Meta, TikTok and CTV/OOT throughout the season. For more information, visit MainEvent.com .

About Main Event Entertainment:

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 59 centers in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and its in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 163 stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

Survey Methodology:

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 1007 parents who have at least one child aged 5-15 in the US between 02.28.2024 – 02.29.2024. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide are also members of the British Polling Council.

SOURCE Main Event Entertainment