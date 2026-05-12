Main Event Kicks Off Summer with Memorial Day Upgrade

First 50 guests receive a FREE Monday Night Madness coupon on May 25

COPPELL, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, Main Event kicks off summer and invites families to come together and celebrate with high-energy experiences and unbeatable value, all under one roof.

As part of the holiday weekend, Main Event is offering a special one-day experience on Monday, May 25. The first 50 guests at each location will receive a FREE Monday Night Madness coupon, redeemable for a future Monday night of unlimited activities or arcade games (no tickets) from 4 p.m. to close, during one of the brand's most popular evening play times.

This offer gives guests an easy way to lock in a high‑value night of entertainment to enjoy later, extending the fun into the weeks ahead and beyond the holiday weekend.

Guests can also take advantage of the $14.99 All You Can Play (AYCP) activities pass, which includes unlimited activities and a FREE $10 Arcade Game Card. Purchase before noon and play until 4 p.m.—valid Monday only at all Main Event centers.

"Memorial Day weekend marks the start of our Summer of Play, and we're turning up the fun for families," said Laurie Curtis, Head of Marketing at Main Event. "With NEW arcade games, bowling, an all‑new menu, and limited‑time summer drinks, Main Event offers a comfortable, indoor destination where guests can beat the heat and make the most of every moment together."

Main Event will distribute a FREE Monday Night Madness coupon to the first 50 guests at each participating location on May 25, 2026. Restrictions may apply. See your local center for details.

For more information on Main Event, including locations and experiences, visit www.mainevent.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mymainevent.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality, and an in-center restaurant, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is part of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., a leader in entertainment and dining experiences across North America. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com and www.daveandbusters.com.

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SOURCE Main Event