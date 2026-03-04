THE CLAW HAS ARRIVED: MAIN EVENT UNVEILS THE NEW HUMAN CRANE ATTRACTION

Plus, a full day of fun for just $29.99 all spring break long

COPPELL, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event , the ultimate destination for family entertainment, games, and dining, invites families to strap into the NEW! Human Crane, a life-sized claw machine experience where guests become the claw in a real-world full-body game. This larger-than-life experience is now rolling out to a majority of Main Event locations and is set to create unforgettable memories for families, friends, and groups.

Inspired by the classic arcade claw machine, this real-world attraction puts guests inside the game – literally. Participants are safely harnessed, lifted above a giant prize pit, and use their skill and timing to aim, drop, and grab prizes.

"Parents are on the lookout for fun ways to break routine and genuinely connect with their kids," said Laurie Curtis , Head of Marketing at Main Event. "That's why we're introducing the Human Crane Experience, where guests don't just play the game; they become the claw. It's big, bold, and guarantees a win every single time."

In addition to the Human Crane, Main Event is making Spring Break even better with its limited-time Fun Day Deal. For just $29.99, guests can enjoy unlimited activities, a $10 Game Card, and an entrée, now through May 2026.

It's the ultimate way to pack non-stop excitement into your spring break. Spring Breakers can dive into action with the All-You-Can-Play experience, featuring guest-favorite attractions like bowling, laser tag, mini golf, billiards*, shuffleboard*, gravity ropes*, and more, so families can bounce from one adventure to the next without watching the clock. *Activities vary by center.

After working up an appetite, guests can refuel with an entrée from the Family Kitchen, choosing from crowd-pleasing favorites including:

Classic Double Cheeseburger

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

One-Topping Flatbread Pizza

Boneless Wings (Bone-In +$2)

Chopped Caesar or House Salad with Grilled Chicken

"For parents looking to swap screen time for real-life action, Main Event delivers nonstop excitement plus delicious food all in one place. One price unlocks hours of high-energy fun and an experience the whole family can enjoy together," concluded Curtis.

The Spring Break offer is valid at all Main Event locations nationwide. Additional restrictions may apply. To learn more about Main Event, including locations and experiences, visit www.mainevent.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mymainevent.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 64 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality, and an in-center restaurant, Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.

Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. For more information visit mainevent.com.

