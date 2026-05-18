Main Event Makes a Splash with New Summertime Sips

Limited-time drinks for kids and adults debut alongside new menu items starting May 18

COPPELL, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event, the go‑to entertainment destination for bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, and nonstop fun, is turning up the summertime vibes with a new lineup of limited‑time drinks for all ages, paired with a refreshed menu designed to keep up with the action. Starting May 18, guests can enjoy bold, refreshing beverages and elevated food that consistently delivers beyond expectations.

"People often come for the games and activities and are surprised by how good the food is—and we love that," said Laurie Curtis, Head of Marketing at Main Event. "This refresh is about raising the bar on food without slowing down the fun. From signature favorites guests already love to new entrées like smoky BBQ ribs and upgraded salads, we've focused on quality, flavor, and ease—so guests can enjoy a meal that hits the spot and still get right back to the action."

Summertime Sips with a Twist

Main Event's new summer drinks are designed to delight a wide range of guests, with playful creativity for all and refreshing indulgence for adults.

Fizzy favorites like the Rockin' Shirley Temple and Orange Fizzer deliver bright flavors with an added pop of fun thanks to Pop Rocks™. The Summertime Shirleys—including the Lucky Ducky Shirley and Shark Bite Shirley—add an extra layer of excitement, served with themed mini toys. The smiling shark topper brings bold personality to the Shark Bite Shirley and doubles as a take‑home keepsake, extending the fun beyond the visit.

For adults, Main Event introduces a lineup of limited‑time cocktails crafted to cool things down between games:

Spiked Summer Sipper – Ketel One® Vodka, blue raspberry, citrus sour, fresh lemon squeeze, and cherries

– Ketel One® Vodka, blue raspberry, citrus sour, fresh lemon squeeze, and cherries Island Berry Colada – Frozen piña colada with Bacardi rum, blue raspberry swirl, RumHaven™ floater, pineapple, and cherries

– Frozen piña colada with Bacardi rum, blue raspberry swirl, RumHaven™ floater, pineapple, and cherries Watermelon Chiller 'Rita – Frozen Lunazul® Blanco margarita with fresh watermelon purée, Tajín® rim, lime, and watermelon slice

These drinks are available May 18 through September 8, 2026, at participating locations. Alcoholic beverages are reserved for guests 21 and older. Please drink responsibly.

Menu Gets a Summer Glow‑Up

Main Event's refreshed menu features a simplified design for easier ordering and a lineup that highlights what the brand already does well—alongside exciting new additions. Guests will find a new entrée section featuring smoky BBQ ribs, elevated salads, new appetizers, and expanded options on the kids' menu—all designed to fit seamlessly into a high‑energy experience.

New and featured items include the Starter Trio, Smoky BBQ Ribs, Brookie Sundae Stack, and:

Crispy Fish & Shrimp

Dip Duo

Grilled Chicken Strawberry Fields Salad

Honey BBQ Bacon Burger

Kids Pretzel Dogs

Loaded Cheese Fries

Philly Cheesesteak

Sugar Rush Donut Holes

Sweet Potato Fries

Triple Chocolate Cake

Plus, new shakes, lemonades, and more

Whether guests are sitting down for a full meal or grabbing a quick bite between activities, Main Event brings food and fun together—without missing a beat.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality, and an in-center restaurant, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is part of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., a leader in entertainment and dining experiences across North America. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com and www.daveandbusters.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Main Event