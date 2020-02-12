Main Event Launches Five All-New Birthday Party Packages Built For Everyone From Gamers To Teens To The 'I-want-it-allers'

The five birthday packages include customizable experiences geared for the gamer, the teenager, the variety seeker, the "I want it all-er," and the younger guest of honor looking for some food and fun. The new packages range from $15.99-$29.99*, providing plenty of no-hassle options.

The packages include:

The Main Event – Perfect for parents that are looking for a simple solution to provide the best party imaginable. This $29.99 package includes a choice of four activities plus a customized food menu, a $10 FunCard, and 1,000 Winner's Choice points for the Birthday VIP to pick from thousands of toys and prizes or a free prize from the big crane.





– Perfect for parents that are looking for a simple solution to provide the best party imaginable. This package includes a choice of four activities plus a customized food menu, a FunCard, and 1,000 Winner's Choice points for the Birthday VIP to pick from thousands of toys and prizes or a free prize from the big crane. Teen All Access – This package has a little bit of everything for the kid who's feeling a little more grown up this year. For $27.99 , guests enjoy one hour of bowling, unlimited video game play, an All Access Wristband with Fast Pass privileges and a special Teen Banquet Menu.





This package has a little bit of everything for the kid who's feeling a little more grown up this year. For , guests enjoy one hour of bowling, unlimited video game play, an All Access Wristband with Fast Pass privileges and a special Teen Banquet Menu. The Ultimate Gamer – For 24.99, this immersive virtual reality (VR) option offers some competitive fun with unlimited game play throughout the party, one session of laser tag and two VR entitlements.





– For 24.99, this immersive virtual reality (VR) option offers some competitive fun with unlimited game play throughout the party, one session of laser tag and two VR entitlements. Pancakes & Play – This unique package includes Monster Bowling, an interactive pancake station, a bowling pin decorating station, a $10 FunCard and 1,000 Winner's Choice points for $19.99 . Perfect for the younger guest.





– This unique package includes Monster Bowling, an interactive pancake station, a bowling pin decorating station, a FunCard and 1,000 Winner's Choice points for . Perfect for the younger guest. Birthday Your Way – The ultimate in variety, the Birthday Your Way package includes a $10 FunCard, 500 Winner's Choice points, and customized activities and food starting at just $15.99 .

"After hosting nearly a million birthday parties through the years, there was an incredible opportunity to take all that our team members have experienced and turn it into new packages we know our guests will love," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. "With five epic new birthday party packages, families have more freedom than ever to customize the right party that works for them and turn things over to our experienced birthday party enthusiasts to make sure our guests have the most memorable birthday ever."

To recognize the new lineup of birthday parties, Main Event will commit $10* from every birthday party package booked online or in-center between now and the end of the February to The Birthday Party Project. The Birthday Party Project, founded in 2012, was created to bring joy to kids living in homeless or transitional home facilities through the power of birthday parties. Main Event hosts quarterly celebrations for the children in partnership with the organization.

Guests can enjoy the convenience and flexibility of booking parties online or at their favorite Main Event center. To book online, visit mainevent.com/event/birthday.

*Prices may vary by center.

*Up to $10,000.

Main Event Experience

Each Main Event center offers everything a guest could imagine for fun including state-of-the-art bowling lanes, multi-level laser tag arenas, the latest in virtual reality gaming, plus more than 100 other interactive video games, all surrounded by a cravable chef-inspired menu featuring food prepared with fresh ingredients and a bar loaded with hand-crafted, original drinks.

Main Event currently has 43 locations in 18 states, with new locations opening over the next few months in Laredo, Tex., and Wesley Chapel, Fla. The company anticipates surpassing 70 centers nationwide by the end of 2024. Each center welcomes more than 500,000 guests annually. Collectively, Main Event attracts more visitors per year than Yellowstone National Park and Disneyland combined.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

SOURCE Main Event Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.mainevent.com

