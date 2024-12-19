Main Event Unwraps New Winter Season Pass Just In Time for the Winter Season

Enjoy Endless Fun With More Savings on Bowling, Entertainment Activities, Games, Food and More Fun All Season Long at Main Event

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event – the ultimate destination for vibrant fun-filled entertainment experiences – is turning up the holiday cheer with the launch of its new Winter Season Pass . This pass is sure to offer endless fun, all season long – offering two free games of bowling every day, free shoe rentals, exclusive discounts on food and beverages, and much more!

Beginning today, you can purchase the Winter Season Pass for as low as $35.99 for the base package and starting at $50.98 for the premium—perfect for gifting yourself (or someone else!) the ultimate winter adventure. Available for a limited time at 58 participating locations*, this new pass is your golden ticket to non-stop excitement through February 25, 2025. Each tier, basic and premium, offers exclusive perks with every visit and savings all winter long – along with an arcade add-on option. Terms & Conditions Apply*

Basic ( $35.99 - $55.99 ): The Basic Pass unlocks two free games of bowling and one shoe rental every day. Valid for walk-in guests only at the location purchased. Restrictions apply.

( - ): The Basic Pass unlocks two free games of bowling and one shoe rental every day. Valid for walk-in guests only at the location purchased. Restrictions apply. Premium ( $50.98 - $70.98 ): The Premium Pass is packed with perks including two games of bowling, one shoe rental, a $5 Fun Card reload, and 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. Restrictions apply.

( - ): The Premium Pass is packed with perks including two games of bowling, one shoe rental, a Fun Card reload, and 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. Restrictions apply. Arcade Add-On (Starting at $19.95 ): Winter Season Pass holders at both levels can purchase 200 arcade credits for $19.95 (a $40 value) per day with the Arcade Add-On. Walk-in guests only. Restrictions apply.

With more than 140 interactive games, a freshly revamped menu, and exciting opportunities to earn tickets for fantastic prizes, these seasonal savings provide the perfect way to bring the whole family together for unforgettable experiences all holiday season long.

"We're always looking for ways to provide our guests with affordable entertainment activities, gaming and dining options, especially during the holidays. This year, we're excited to introduce our new Main Event Winter Pass as just that - from friendly bowling competitions and rematches to innovative gaming options our new Winter Pass ensures families and friends can do something awesome together, without breaking the bank. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy quality time together and create lasting memories."

Winter Season Passes may be purchased at participating Main Event stores, online, at in-store kiosks, or directly with a team member onsite. Winter Passes are available for purchase and are redeemable through February 25, 2025. *Terms & Conditions Apply.

For more information on the all-new Winter Pass, participating locations and to purchase, visit: https://www.mainevent.com/specials/winter-season-pass/. To find the nearest Main Event to you and learn more about the specials offered in your area, visit https://www.mainevent.com/locations/ .



About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 60 centers in 21 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 168 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

