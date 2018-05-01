Main Line Health Announces Bernoulli One™ Deployment

"This is one of the largest technological implementations in the history of Main Line Health," said Troy Brailo, the health system's EHR Applications Manager. "Bernoulli has been an outstanding partner during the implementation. The education and information they provided us on the complexities of medical device integration were invaluable."

The integration occurred at Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Riddle Hospital. It will impact more than 450 beds across the sites, including intensive care units, emergency departments and neonatal intensive care units.

Bernoulli One™ offers detailed data schemes, functional assessment and clinical support for a broad range of medical devices from every major manufacturer and uses a standard HL7 interface and the existing network infrastructure to capture, clarify and share distributed data into a variety of interfaces and EHR systems automatically. The solution's FDA Class II clearance means it can be used for active patient monitoring as well as secondary alarm management.

Bernoulli One™ also offers the lowest overall cost of ownership, with a single system management controller that does not require expensive add-ons, easy plug-and-play connectivity, the highest level of patient data security and privacy, integrated clinical mobility and positive patient association.

"Achieving medical device connectivity is a major initiative for health systems like Main Line," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Bernoulli. "We are very excited to play a significant role in Main Line's ability to capture and utilize meaningful and accurate data, in real-time, for insightful clinical decision support and improved patient outcomes."

Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system that serves Philadelphia and its western suburbs, with 10,000 employees and more than 2,000 physicians on staff. It has been awarded "Most Wired" by the Hospitals & Health Networks and the American Hospital Association for the last eight consecutive years.

About Bernoulli Health

The mission of Bernoulli Health is to improve patient safety in real time. Since 1989, Bernoulli has developed solutions including the all-inclusive Bernoulli One™ platform. A single solution for continuous patient health monitoring and clinical surveillance, medical device integration, and real-time data analytics, there are no other solutions as advanced as Bernoulli One. The Bernoulli software helps save patient lives as it continuously detects deteriorating patient conditions and notifies clinicians of potential events. This results in improved patient observation and provider workflows. Bernoulli has achieved FDA Class II clearance for use in both patient monitoring and secondary alarm management. Bernoulli headquarters are in Milford, CT. For more information visit www.BernoulliHealth.com, email info@BernoulliHealth.com, or call 800-337-9936.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

The Main Line Health system also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care and service, including System Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence, the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award, and recognition as among the nation's best employers by Forbes magazine. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect and inclusion and has proudly embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education and research to help our community stay healthy. To learn more, visit mainlinehealth.org.

