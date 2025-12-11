Main Line Health research leader earns highest honor solely for inventors

George Prendergast, PhD, catalyst of Lankenau Institute for Medical Research's success in integrating academics and invention, elected to National Academy of Inventors

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- George Prendergast, PhD, whose groundbreaking success in linking academic pursuits to a culture of invention has been the hallmark of his tenure as President and CEO of Lankenau Institute for Medical Research (LIMR), part of Main Line Health, has been elected as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

NAI Fellowship is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors. Dr. Prendergast is among 185 U.S. and international inventors elected to the 2025 Class of Fellows.

Collectively, this year's cohort holds more than 5,300 U.S. patents and includes recipients of the Nobel Prize and the National Medals of Science and Technology & Innovation. This year's 169 U.S. Fellows represent 127 universities, government agencies and research institutions across 40 states.

"Going against nonprofit research norms with an approach linking research and invention has been the biggest experiment of my life," said Dr. Prendergast, who coined the term ACAPRENEURIAL™ to represent the academic/entrepreneurial hybrid. "As pleased as I am to see the ACAPRENEURIAL approach validated by this honor, it truly belongs to every scientist/inventor who has been part of the LIMR team throughout my 21 years. I am fortunate to have had so many exceptional colleagues at this Institute."

The fruits of LIMR's journey include patenting experimental devices, tests and treatments at an increasing rate for cardiovascular disease, cancer, autoimmune diseases and other medical conditions. In addition to patenting clinical devices aimed at improving care in the hospital setting. LIMR scientists are also publishing more academic research papers than at any point in the Institute's history.

Dr. Prendergast and the others will be honored and presented their medals by a senior official of the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 4 in Los Angeles at the NAI's 15th annual conference.

"NAI Fellows are a driving force within the innovation ecosystem, and their contributions across scientific disciplines are shaping the future of our world," said Dr. Paul R. Sanberg, FNAI, President of the NAI. "We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of Fellows to the academy. They are truly an impressive cohort."

With experience in the pharmaceutical industry as well as academia, Dr. Prendergast is an accomplished cancer researcher recognized for his expertise in cancer biology, signal transduction and molecular therapeutics. An emergent theme in Dr. Prendergast's work has been the development of new therapeutics based on modifier genes that strongly affect disease susceptibility and therapeutic response. In his career, he has become known as an innovator who has the ability to translate basic research findings toward clinical application, most recently in developing IDO inhibitors as a novel class of drugs to dramatically improve the immune response and therapeutic outcome in cancers treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy.

Dr. Prendergast has contributed over 180 publications in the field of cancer research, and he is an inventor or co-inventor on 50 published or pending patents.

