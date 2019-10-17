Main Management Hires Darol Ryan to Expand Investment Management Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 17 years of experience in Investment Management for high net worth individuals and institutions, Main Management seeks to expand its services to clients. San Francisco based Main will add Darol Ryan as Managing Director. He will focus on expanding relationships with existing and prospective clients. Darol will be working closely with CEO Kim Arthur and COO Blaine Docker. Darol previously ran TLD Capital and had Director roles at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan in New York, Hong Kong and San Francisco. Main Management affiliates also manage a US Sector Rotation ETF and an option writing mutual fund.

Kim Arthur, CEO of Main commented, "I've known Darol since he began his career in finance. His unique experience in the industry and client first focus, will bring valuable skills to our firm. His addition allows us to bring even more service to our clients- a highly personal and tailored approach to clients' Investment Management needs."

