Main Post Partners Announces Sale of KUIU to Conservation-Focused Investor Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Post Partners ("Main Post"), a leading private equity investment firm with experience partnering with high-growth enthusiast brands, today announced it has completed the sale of KUIU, LLC ("KUIU" or the "Company") to an investor group comprised of conservation-minded families and businesses.

KUIU is the premier direct-to-consumer, technical hunting apparel and gear brand known for its ultralight, high-performance products designed for customers who demand performance. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dixon, California, KUIU has built a loyal following of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts through its innovative product design, advanced technical materials, and direct-to-consumer model.

Main Post first invested in KUIU in January 2017. Since then, KUIU has delivered strong, profitable growth while executing a multi-year value-creation plan that expanded the brand well beyond its Western mountain sheep roots, broadened its offering into everyday and workwear to "own the hunter's closet," upgraded core systems and data capabilities, and built upon its digital capability by opening highly productive retail stores. In addition to its leading ecommerce platform, the company now operates four retail locations, including stores in Dixon, California; Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas, giving customers more opportunities to fully experience the brand in person.

"Since partnering with Jason and Kirstyn Hairston and management in 2017, we've been privileged to support KUIU's evolution from a founder-led, digitally native enthusiast brand to the scaled, omnichannel leader serving the demanding performance and innovation needs of hunters," said Jeff Mills, Managing Partner at Main Post Partners.

"The team, led by CEO Melissa Woolf, has done exceptional work growing the business nearly 10x over the last 7+ years, and the company continues to have significant growth ahead as it develops into a globally recognized brand," said Josh McDowell, Partner at Main Post Partners.

"We are thrilled that a long-term, conservation-focused investor group will steward KUIU's next chapter. KUIU Nation has always been committed to supporting the guide and outfitter community and future generations through the first-of-its-kind KUIU Conservation Direct initiative," said Matt Short, Partner at Main Post Partners.

Under its new ownership, KUIU will remain a privately held, independently operated brand. CEO Melissa Woolf will continue to lead the business, and the existing organizational and operational structure will remain in place. The investor group brings a long-term orientation and deep commitment to conservation.

"Main Post has been an exceptional partner as we scaled KUIU," said Melissa Woolf, CEO of KUIU. "They helped us professionalize and build the organization, supported our efforts to expand east of the Rockies, and broaden our product line while always protecting the core innovative & performance DNA that makes this brand unique. Just as importantly, they respected our team, guides and customers, allowing us to remain true to serving KUIU nation. We are excited to enter this next phase of growth with a group of investors who are not only passionate KUIU customers, but also deeply committed to conservation and maintaining all that makes KUIU special."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

Morrison & Foerster provided legal counsel to Main Post Partners on the transaction; Dorsey & Whitney provided legal counsel to KUIU.

About KUIU

KUIU has been building the world's most advanced hunting gear and apparel since 2011. Based in Dixon, California, KUIU delivers ultralight, high-performance gear and exceptional purpose-built products for customers who demand performance in every environment. KUIU's direct-to-consumer model enables the brand to produce the highest quality products without compromise. To learn more, visit www.kuiu.com or call 1-855-367-5848, Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM PST.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit: www.mainpostpartners.com.

