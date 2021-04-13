Main Showroom Of The Alameda Comedy Club To Open After Yearlong Pandemic Delay

Founded by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Ford and Lori Theis, along with their brother-in-law Scott Vail, the Alameda Comedy Club is the first new SF Bay Area headliner comedy club to open in decades. Patrick, a software executive and entrepreneur, has been performing in and producing standup comedy shows since 2007 and serves as the Club Manager and Booker. Lori, well known in the restaurant industry as the General Manager for top restaurants such as Boulevard and Farallon, has been a key member of the opening team for nine restaurants, and is the General Manager of the bar and restaurant.

The Alameda Comedy Club has already gained a great reputation for its high-quality food menu, craft cocktails, and local beer and wine offerings. Lori and chef Arran Burns have created a menu of delicious sharable plates to be enjoyed before and during shows.

Safety has been a primary concern of the club and all efforts have been made to meet or exceed all COVID-related precautions. "We waited several weeks after the county moved to the "Orange Tier" to be safe and will be opening at less than 50% capacity," said co-owner Lori Theis.

To ensure the safety of all guests, staff, and performers the club has done the following:

Upgraded the HVAC system to include a fresh air intake system that replaces the air in the room every 15 minutes.

All tables in the room are socially distanced by six feet

The showroom staff is 100% vaccinated

Everyone is temperature checked at the door

Guests must wear masks unless actively eating or drinking

Performers will wear clear face shields

The showroom is also equipped with a 3-camera recording system and shows are available for pay-per-view streaming via Comediaplex.com for those not yet ready for indoor shows.

The club features nationally touring headliner comedians every weekend. Upcoming shows include:

Apr 23-24 - Cathy Ladman

- Apr 30-May 1 - Darren Carter

- May 6-8 - Taylor Tomlinson and Irene Tu

The club also supports the development of local comedy talent with their "Open Mic" and "All-Star Showcase" on Thursday nights.

Sunday features the popular "Drag Yourself to Brunch" show at noon. In May the club will be launching Wednesday "Variety Night" with: Trivia, Drag BINGO, Karaoke, and more! Classes in Standup Comedy, Improv, and Sketch Comedy will also be offered on Tuesday evenings.

The full schedule of shows is available at: http://alamedacomedy.com

CONTACT INFORMATION: Alameda Comedy Club 2431 Central Ave, Alameda CA 94501 Patrick Ford 310-351-4050 [email protected]



