NEW ORLEANS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Squeeze Juice Co. (www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com), a trailblazer in the nutritious lifestyle movement is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Dodd as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Jennifer Dodd is a seasoned franchise executive with a remarkable track record in driving strategic growth and delivering exceptional shareholder value. With over 30 years of experience in franchising across various sectors, Jennifer has led significant expansions and new market entries for multiple franchise companies in North America and globally. Her notable achievements include executing the successful brand redesign of The Melting Pot, spearheading innovative growth for Tim Hortons' U.S. franchise development and leading high growth market expansion for Dunkin Brands, as well as Applebee's International.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. announces Jennifer Dodd as New CEO

"We could not be more excited to welcome Jennifer Dodd to the Main Squeeze family," said Christo Demetriades, Managing Partner, Conscious Capital Growth (www.ccgro.com). "Her proven expertise, visionary leadership, and dedication to excellence will be instrumental in propelling our company to new heights, furthering our mission to provide healthy and delicious juice options with exceptional value to our customers."

Under Jen's leadership, Main Squeeze Juice Co. plans to aggressively expand its consumer base and pique franchisees' interest in their plant-forward menu that specializes in raw cold-pressed juices, craveable and good-for-you smoothies, and bowls. Our unwavering commitment to quality makes the brand an attractive opportunity for franchise owner candidates aiming to enter the fast-growing healthy nutrition space. "Our franchisees are essential to our growth strategy," Jennifer emphasized. "We offer an unparalleled opportunity for those looking to invest in a brand that prioritizes both health and innovation in the dynamic healthy nutrition market."

"I have a passion for servant leadership and believe that serving business leaders and partners well generates better business results," said Jennifer Dodd. "I am honored to join Main Squeeze Juice Co. and look forward to working with the talented team to continue delivering exceptional products and experiences."

Jennifer resides in Alabama with her husband, Jesse, and they enjoy spending time with their family, boating, traveling, and doing mission-driven work.

About Main Squeeze Juice Co. Main Squeeze Juice Co. is dedicated to making healthy easier, one juice at a time. Since its founding in 2017, the company has grown to become a leading provider of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and plant-based foods. With a commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients, Main Squeeze Juice Co. continues to inspire and support a healthier lifestyle for its customers.

SOURCE Main Squeeze Juice Co.