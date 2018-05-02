Main Squeeze Juice Co. Announces Partnership with Former New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Marques Colston

In addition to co-owning the company's flagship store slated to open on New Orleans' popular Magazine Street later this year, Colston and his wife, Emily, will work alongside the Main Squeeze Juice Co. executive team and support the brand's national expansion plans.

"As a former professional athlete, it's hard to ignore the trend towards healthy living in this country, as well as the growing demand for products and services related to helping people achieve these goals," said Marques. "Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a franchise that no doubt represents more than just a business opportunity. Emily and I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with a brand that, through its expansion, is set to change the lives of millions of people that are looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals."

Emily added, "Health and fitness to me is key to living a long and healthy life. Making healthy choices and being active is a lifestyle that can decrease stress, build confidence, and improve our overall well-being. Main Squeeze prides itself on combining the timeless simplicity of fruits and vegetables in a nourishing and refreshing way, and reviving the idea of 'food as medicine' through its unique menu."

A ten-year NFL veteran, Marques played his entire career with the New Orleans Saints, helping the team achieve victory in Super Bowl XLIV. He is the Saints' all-time franchise leader in receiving yards, yards from scrimmage, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, and total receptions. Aside from his on-field accomplishments, he is a uniquely sharp and passionate entrepreneur and businessman who, in addition to serving as part-owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul, has made a series of investments in startup companies operating in the health and sports sectors. Most recently, he launched an executive education program with Columbia University's business school to help retired athletes and other professionals become skilled entrepreneurs and investors.

Emily is a University of New Orleans alum who graduated with a degree in Urban Planning. During her time in New Orleans, she was also a regular volunteer at the Second Harvest Food Bank, where she developed an outreach program alongside the New Orleans Saints. Today, in addition to working as a real estate agent in New Jersey, she is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified trainer, as well as a National Physique Committee (NPC) and Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders (OCB) fitness competitor.

"The Main Squeeze brand is synonymous with nutrition, and our customers and partners are proud of being a part of this wellness revolution," said Main Squeeze Juice Co. CEO Thomas Nieto. "We have assembled a team of world-class leaders with nutrition and franchising expertise who are the foundation for our success. Adding Marques and Emily to the team further strengthens our commitment to take over the health and wellness world."

Main Squeeze's mission is to make healthy easier, and the company's nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that by offering a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept's proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, two- and three-day juice cleanse programs, wellness shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

"Main Squeeze has unlimited growth potential as we can operate in literally any type of location where health-conscious individuals exist," added Nieto. "From colleges and universities to sports arenas, airports and malls, we are poised to grow everywhere. Even in smaller footprints, Main Squeeze is a perfect complement to businesses such as gyms and health food stores, but the possibilities are endless."

Late last year, Main Squeeze moved its corporate headquarters from Lake Charles, Louisiana to New Orleans and officially announced the launch of its national franchise program. Today, there are two locations already open and operating, one in Lake Charles, Louisiana and another outside of Houston, Texas.

According to Nieto, Main Squeeze Juice Co. has nearly 20 additional stores, both corporate and franchisee-owned, in various stages of development throughout Louisiana and Texas, all of which should be open by the end of next year.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co.'s franchise opportunity, please visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com/franchise.

