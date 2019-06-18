Main Squeeze Juice Co. Franchise Announces New Orleans Pro Bowl Punter Thomas Morstead as Newest Addition of its Ownership Group

"As my career has progressed, I've learned more and more about the importance of nutrition as a foundation to being in optimal shape for the season," Morstead said. "As soon as Main Squeeze opened near my home in Metairie, it became a staple in my diet -- and that of my family's. To have the opportunity to work with a company with which I share the same core beliefs and values makes it more than just a business opportunity for me."

Main Squeeze Juice Company, a Louisiana-born company, is a newcomer to the more than $5 billion juice market. In its first two years, Main Squeeze has opened 10 locations in Louisiana and Texas with more than 40 locations in various stages of development.

"New Orleans is home for myself, my wife, Lauren, and our kids. To be able to invest in a company born in our hometown and one that is giving locals a convenient way to eat nutritiously is something I'm really excited about," Morstead added. "The longer I play in the league and as my kids keep growing, I feel a responsibility to share all that I've learned about the importance of committing to a healthy diet with fans in New Orleans and beyond. When I started my career, I placed so much emphasis on the on- and off-field workouts. While those things are of the utmost importance, nutrition has become the foundation of how I take care of my body as a professional athlete -- and Main Squeeze has absolutely become a staple in the diet aspect of my regimen."

Last spring, Main Squeeze announced its partnership and collaboration with Morstead's former teammate Marques Colston. Colston and his wife, Emily, work alongside the Main Squeeze executive team, support the brand's national expansion plans, and are also minority owners.

"Thomas has shown his dedication, hard work and leadership in stadiums all across the country throughout his career. Having him as part of the Main Squeeze team is a huge win for our brand as we continue to strengthen our commitment to taking over the health and wellness world," said Main Squeeze Juice Company founder and CEO Thomas Nieto.

Morstead and Main Squeeze will work together as community leaders to further educate New Orleanians and Saints fans across the country about the importance of nutrition. Main Squeeze's mission is to make healthy easier, and the company's nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that by offering a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept's proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three-, and five-day juice cleanse programs, wellness shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries harvested from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Company, visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals. With 10 locations currently open and operating, Main Squeeze Juice Company has more than 40 locations in various stages of development and plans to have several of those locations open by the end of the year. For more information, visit www.mainsqueezefranchise.com. Franchise opportunities are available to qualified applicants.

