Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment in an existing portfolio company totaling $22.3 million. Main Street's follow-on investment in CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or the "Company") supported the Company's acquisition of Radley Corporation ("Radley"), a complementary business in the electronic data interchange ("EDI") and data collection software solution industry, significantly expanding the Company's customer base and service offerings. The follow-on investment consists of an additional $21.3 million of first lien, senior secured term debt and a $1.0 million equity investment.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Smithfield, Rhode Island, CAI is a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management systems (WMS) software and related services. This acquisition adds significant value to CAI's existing portfolio of products and services and continues the Company's growth strategy. Prior to this most recent acquisition, the Company previously acquired MultiProcess Computer Corporation (June 2017), Integrated Management Solutions, Inc. (January 2018), Casco Development, Inc. (December 2018) and Robocom Corporation (June 2020), acquisitions which expanded the Company's software product offerings and added scale and diversity to the Company's revenues. Main Street made its initial investment in CAI during the fourth quarter of 2014.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Radley develops, implements, distributes and services EDI and data collection solutions across the automotive, retail, manufacturing and various other end-markets. Radley's long-established and well-trusted platform has been a leader in the automotive industry as EDI became a key component across the complex automotive supply chain and will contribute significant customers and scale to CAI's operations.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages approximately $950 million of investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Brent D. Smith, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Related Links

https://www.mainstcapital.com/

