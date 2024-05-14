Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

Invests $25.9 Million in Nebraska Vet AcquireCo, LLC to Support Acquisition

HOUSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment totaling $25.9 million in Nebraska Vet AcquireCo, LLC, dba Heritage Vet Partners, P.C. ("Heritage" or the "Company"). Main Street completed the follow-on investment in Heritage to support the Company's acquisition of Muleshoe Animal Clinic, PLLC, Muleshoe Vet Labs, LLC and Muleshoe Vet Supply, LP (collectively "Muleshoe"), a mixed animal practice in Muleshoe, Texas that provides veterinary services, products and supplies, as part of Heritage's ongoing acquisition growth strategy. The follow-on investment consists of an additional first lien, senior secured term loan totaling $25.9 million and represents Main Street's ninth follow-on investment in Heritage.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in West Point, Nebraska, Heritage is the leading national provider of rural, mixed and large animal veterinary services and products to livestock producers and companion animal owners throughout the United States. Main Street originally invested in Heritage in December 2020 in partnership with Heritage's existing owners and senior management team to facilitate a minority recapitalization of the Company and provide growth capital to help facilitate the Company's acquisition growth strategy in the rural, mixed and large animal veterinary space. Since Main Street's initial investment in Heritage, the Company has now completed fourteen acquisitions, significantly enhancing the platform and expanding its presence across the United States.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market portfolio companies are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

