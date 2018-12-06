Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently led a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of Centre Technologies, Inc. ("Centre" or the "Company"), a premier provider of IT hardware, software and service solutions. Main Street, along with its co-investors, partnered with Centre's founder and Chief Executive Officer and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $18.1 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. In addition, Main Street and one of its co-investors are providing Centre an undrawn credit facility to support its future organic growth initiatives and working capital needs.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in 2006, Centre has established itself as a mission critical IT solutions provider offering a full suite of solutions including managed & hosted services, value-added sourcing and integration, and project services. Through its trademarked "C-Stack" suite of solutions, Centre combines its product solutions with a consultative service suite to construct the ideal hardware, software, support, security and infrastructure offering for its clients.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com

Brent D. Smith, CFO, bsmith@mainstcapital.com

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com

Mark Roberson | mroberson@dennardlascar.com

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mainstcapital.com

