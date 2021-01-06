Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of Northeast Nebraska Vet Services, PC and Heritage Animal Health, LLC (together "NVS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of veterinary products and services to livestock production farms and companion animal owners throughout the midwestern United States. Main Street partnered with the Company's existing owners and senior management team to facilitate the transaction and provide growth capital, with Main Street funding $17.0 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a minority direct equity investment. Main Street is also providing NVS with a revolving line of credit to support its future growth initiatives and working capital needs and has agreed to make a delayed draw term loan available to NVS to help facilitate the Company's acquisition growth strategy in the mixed-animal veterinary space.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in West Point, Nebraska, NVS offers a unique comprehensive solution to its customers that includes providing key products such as vaccines, medications and other supplies and services that include production consultation, training risk management diagnostics, animal processing and product program evaluation.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages approximately $950 million of investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Brent D. Smith, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mainstcapital.com

