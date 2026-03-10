Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $61.5 Million in Recapitalization of a Specialized Structural Steel Fabricator

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment totaling $61.5 million to facilitate the minority recapitalization of an industry leading specialized structural steel fabricator (the "Company"). Main Street partnered with the Company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street's investment including a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment. In addition, Main Street provided the Company with a revolving line of credit to support the Company's future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

Founded over 30 years ago and located in the greater Houston metropolitan area, the Company is a specialized structural steel fabricator for large-scale, complex construction projects across North America, serving a diverse set of industrial end markets. The Company works with national and international engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") companies, general contractors, facility owners and specialty original equipment manufacturers.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

