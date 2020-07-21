Main Street Connect Cuts Ribbon to Open Community for Residents With and Without Disabilities

The Main Street Apartments complex includes 70 affordable and market rate apartments – with 25% of the units designated for individuals with varying special needs and disabilities.

"Once young adults with disabilities turn 21, they lose access to education, services, and programs that connect them to peers and the neurotypical community. They often become isolated and depressed," says Jillian Copeland, Founder of Main Street Connect as well as the Diener School. "Fewer than one in four adults with disabilities live independently, and existing housing alternatives are limited, generally unaffordable and lack meaningful inclusion."

Working with her husband Scott Copeland, a multifamily residential developer for both market rate and affordable housing, Jillian Copeland and the Main Street Connect team created Main Street Apartments, which they hope will become a model for the rest of the nation.

Main Street Apartments fosters connections and reduces isolation. On the ground floor, a 10,000-square-foot community center provides a hub for dynamic social, educational and wellness-focused programming. Residents with and without disabilities and others who join as members are welcome. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, the building also has a Fitness Center, Yoga Studio/Peace Room, Teaching Kitchen, Community Room, Cyber Lounge and other Learning/Meeting Spaces.

The virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature a blend of live-streamed and previously recorded segments, including a virtual tour of the building and words of support from special guests:

Founders, Jillian and Scott Copeland

Governor of Maryland , Lawrence Joseph Hogan, Jr.

, U.S. Senator, Chris Van Hollen

U.S. Congressman, Jamie Raskin

Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich.

To attend the virtual ribbon-cutting, media representatives should register at www.mainstreetconnect.org. To arrange a physical tour or interviews, contact Jessica Gillette at Hercules Living. For information about Main Street Connect, a 501(c)(3) organization, go to mainstreetconnect.org . For learn about living in this inclusive community, go to https://www.herculesliving.com/apartments/md/rockville/main-street https://www.herculesliving.com/apartments/md/rockville/main-street-apts/ apts/ .

CONTACT: Jessica Gillette

PHONE: 757-353-1946

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Hercules Living