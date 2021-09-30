Main Street Events Names Jeffrey Zuckerman as Chief Executive Officer

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Events, the leader in innovative events for high-end fashion and lifestyle brands and retailers, today announces it has named Jeffrey Zuckerman as its chief executive officer. Zuckerman brings nearly a decade of leadership experience in both the apparel and events industries, having successfully served as the company's executive vice president since 2015.

Jeffrey Zuckerman has been named CEO of Main Street Events. Zuckerman leads a dynamic team of live events professionals, breaking the mold with innovative and personalized trade show experiences.

With its inaugural Shops on Main event set to debut in Schaumberg, Ill. this December, Main Street Events is on a mission to break the mold with personalized shopping experiences and exclusive access to high-quality merchandise from some of the nation's top manufacturers and favorite local businesses. Main Street Events also produces ILOE Studios – Las Vegas, which offers a boutique experience adjacent to WWIN at The Caesars Forum Convention Center. A second ILOE Studios event will take place in Chicago in 2022.

"We are all thrilled to have Jeffrey at the helm of Main Street Events," said Al Zuckerman, founder and chief relationship officer. "His leadership has and will continue to be instrumental in our strategic growth, collaboration and innovation throughout the apparel and events industries."

In addition to his role with Main Street Events, Jeffrey serves as president of Leona Lee, a brand he founded with his wife, Maria. Leona Lee designs beautiful women's clothing that not only evokes confidence but also places comfort and mobility at the forefront for today's leading women. Along with Jeffrey's first-hand experience leading a fashion brand, he also brings an unrivaled business and legal acumen to the daily operations of both Main Street Events and Leona Lee. He is a licensed attorney and earned his J.D. from the Dale E. Fowler School of Law at Chapman University, where he also provided legal services as an intern for Equal Justice Works, the California Army National Guard, and the Ventura County District Attorney. Jeffrey received his B.S. degree in justice studies from Westminster College.

To learn more about Main Street Events, please visit www.mainstevents.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTS

Main Street Events is a boutique live events and trade show company with a focus on producing industry events for the benefit of creativity, community and collaboration. With an unrivaled commitment to professional excellence and client service, Main Street Events is dedicated to the professional and personal success of its business partners by providing opportunities to connect and be discovered in their target markets. Led by seasoned fashion and trade show executives, Main Street Events provides dynamic event management services in addition to launching proprietary events for manufacturers, retailers and consumers across the United States. To learn more, please visit www.mainstevents.com.

